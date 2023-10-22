Ijaw community In Ondo State Calls On Gov. Akeredolu To Repair St Timothy A/C Primary School In Taribor

High Chief Joseph Uduboh, the Tonwei of Tubutoru Kingdom, has described as unacceptable the dismal condition of St Timothy A/C Primary School in Taribor, a riverine Ijaw community in Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State, and therefore, called on Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and the Local Government Chairman to prioritize the restoration and transformation of the school to ensure that the students have a safe and conducive learning environment.

Chief Joseph Uduboh who spoke on behalf of the kingdom stated this recently when he conducted newsmen round the now dilapidated school.

According to him, St Timothy A/C Primary School in Taribor, a riverine Ijaw community in Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State, currently stands as a textbook definition of neglect and amply represents a ‘school’ where no learning takes place.

Aside from representing heart-wrenching tales of neglect and disrepair, he further stated that the school, which was established in 1954 by missionaries, has suffered protracted neglect by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu-led government in the state.

The Tonwei of Tubutoru Kingdom, who conducted the media round the now abandoned school, pointed at buildings with dilapidated classrooms, laced with fallen windows, doors and callings.

While noting that there exists an urgent need for Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, of Ondo state to take immediate action and have the school repaired, High Joseph Uduboh, lamented that once-promising institution has fallen into a state of despair, rendering it unsuitable for education with fallen windows, crumbling roof, and overall dilapidation,

He blamed the current state of the once bubbling school on neglect by the state government and wondered why the state government should abandon a school in a community that has in the past produced Councilors and delivers high number of votes at every election.

In his words, the school was a symbol of hope and enlightenment. But now, it stands as a symbol of decay. With fallen windows and a deteriorating roof, the learning environment has become perilous and unsuitable for both pupils and teachers. The compromised roof and shattered windows not only hinders the learning process but also pose significant safety risks to everyone in the school.

Continuing, he said; Pupils are forced to sit on the floor to learn due to the absence of proper seating and facilities. The lives of pupils and teachers are in jeopardy due to the precarious condition of the building.

He described as unacceptable the deplorable state of St Timothy A/C Primary School in Taribor community, insisting that the deplorable state of the school serves as an urgent call to action for Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and the local government.

The traditional ruler argued that swift intervention is required to rectify this dire situation. Education according to him, is the cornerstone of progress and development, and the state of this school is a glaring contradiction to the commitment to providing quality education for the citizens of Ondo State.

The dismal condition of St Timothy A/C Primary School demands immediate attention from both the state and local governments. Governor Rotimi Akeredolu must prioritize the restoration and transformation of this school to ensure that the students have a safe and conducive learning environment. It is through such actions that the promise of quality education can be fulfilled for all, allowing the students of St Timothy A/C Primary School to access the education they deserve. He concluded.

