Igbo Trado-Cultural Advocate, Ogene urges unity among Igbo Traditional Institutions

Renowned Igbo trado-cultural advocate, Dr. Chuma-Odili Harris has emphasized the importance of unity among traditional institutions in Igbo land.

He also reiterated his dedication to the promotion and preservation of the cultural heritage of his community, Ogbunike in Oui Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Speaking when he received the Council of Ndi Nze na Ozo Azu Ogbunike, the Ogene Ogbunike lauded the Council for its unwavering commitment to cultural values, moral leadership, and community development.

Ogene identified the disunity among Igbo traditionalists as a major reason behind the proliferation of alien cultural practices in Igbo land.

He emphasized the importance of unity and collaboration among all the Igbo Trado-Cultural formations, as a way of strengthening the Igbo high walls against social vices and all forms of cultural deviation.

“As Ogene, I carry the voice of our ancestors through the sound of tradition. This visit is not just symbolic; it is a call for unity, peace, continuity, and cultural pride.

“The Nze na Ozo institution is a sacred pillar in our land, and I am honored to stand in its presence today,” he said.

The Chairman of the Council, Nze Gordian Iloani described the visit as a historic step towards renewed cultural collaboration in Ogbunike.

“The Ogene is a heartbeat of our tradition. His presence here today reaffirms our shared mission to protect and promote our values.

“We are inspired by his courage, leadership, and unwavering respect for our customs,” he stated.

Secretary of the Council, Nze Emeka Onunkwo commended Ogene Ogbunike for his exploits through so many cultural activities he has sponsored and promoted within and outside the community.

He urged Ogene not to relent in his efforts, assuring that God would see him through the race to the throne of Ogbunike.

Highlights of the event included the traditional presentation of kola nut and discussions on the status of Ndi Nze na Ozo Ogbunike in the forthcoming Igwe Ogbunike election.

Both parties pledged to work together on cultural enlightenment and peace building efforts within the community.