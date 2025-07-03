Gamechangers FC Unveils Ex-International Emmanuel Awa as Head Coach, Retires Jersey in Emotional Tribute

Anambra-based Gamechangers Football Club on Wednesday officially unveiled former international footballer, Emmanuel Awa, as its new head coach ahead of the 2025/2026 Nationwide League One (NLO) season.

The unveiling, held at the Awka Township Stadium, doubled as a celebration of the club’s one-year anniversary and featured a memorial tribute to a late player, with the emotional retirement of the iconic number six jersey.

Coach Awa brings a wealth of experience to the side, having featured for clubs in Nigeria, India, and Bangladesh, including Mohammedan Sporting Club, Air India SC, and BCC Lions of Gboko.

He also holds an Advanced Coaching Certificate from the National Institute for Sport (NIS), alongside qualifications in Sports Management and Coaching Psychology from El-Roi London University.

Club founder and chairman, Surveyor Obi Emeka Chukwudi, described the appointment as a turning point in the club’s development journey.

“We’re building a platform for young talents to thrive, and Coach Awa’s appointment reinforces our commitment to technical excellence,” Obi said. “In just one year, we’ve remained consistent with our goals—and this is only the beginning.”

He revealed the club’s short-term vision includes attracting international scouts and facilitating overseas trials for players within six months of formation. Long-term, the club aims to have over 30 players in European clubs within four years.

Highlighting the event was a memorial match and the retirement of jersey number six in honour of a player who died in active service. The gesture, Obi noted, is part of the club’s culture of recognizing dedication and passion.

“Retiring the jersey is our way of saying we never forget,” Obi said. “That young man gave everything to the team, and his legacy will live on.”

Coach Awa, in his remarks, said he is honoured to lead the team and vowed to instill tactical discipline, cohesion, and adaptability in their style of play.

“I’m here to build a winning team, one that is dynamic, united, and fearless,” Awa declared.

In an emotional moment, Miss Ifeoma Onochie, sister to the late player, received a commemorative souvenir on behalf of her family.

“This is a touching tribute. We’re grateful that his passion is being honoured,” she said. “Gamechangers FC has shown it’s more than just a football club it’s a family.”

Gamechangers FC capped the day with back-to-back victories over Fortune FC and UNIZIK FC in friendly matches.