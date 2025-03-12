Ifeluv Announces Breakup with Singer Oluwadolarz, Accuses Him of Infidelity and Financial Irresponsibility

Popular content creator Ifeluv has officially announced the end of her relationship with singer Oluwadolarz, who is also her fiancé and baby daddy.

The breakup comes just four months after Oluwadolarz proposed to her.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday evening, Ifeluv opened up about the reasons behind their split, accusing the singer of infidelity and financial irresponsibility.

She claimed that despite his public displays of love, he failed to fulfill his promises after their engagement.

“I left him the first time because of cheating. He spent two years trying to convince me that he had changed,” she wrote.

She further alleged that she had been covering 85% of their child’s expenses because Oluwadolarz was often broke, living a fake lifestyle, and failing to deliver on brand deals.

“He absolutely has nothing to his name. If you give him an advert deal, he won’t deliver. Brands keep threatening him, and every time he sees me achieving something, he starts crying because he hates it.

But guess what? I make my own money,” she added.

The breaking point, according to Ifeluv, came when she went to pick up their son at Oluwadolarz’s place and allegedly found actress Lola hiding in the bathroom.

“This guy looked me dead in the eye and said nothing was going on!” she recounted.

Despite previously giving him a second chance, Ifeluv declared that their relationship was now completely over.

As of the time of this report, Oluwadolarz has not responded to the allegations.