If You Want to Write Results, Start by Writing Your Will- Otti Vows to Crush Any Plot to Manipulate 2027 Polls

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, has issued a fiery warning to politicians plotting to rig the 2027 elections, declaring that anyone planning to “write election results” should first write their will.

Speaking on Thursday during the October edition of Alex Otti Speaks to Abians at the Government House, Umuahia in a video shared on Channels Television’s YouTube page Otti cautioned that no force can override the will of God or the people of Abia State.

“I’ve heard some people boast that they must take over this state, that they will write results. My only advice to them is simple, if they truly want to write results, they should write something else first… their will,” Otti said, drawing murmurs and applause from the audience.

The governor was responding to comments credited to Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, who reportedly vowed that the All Progressives Congress (APC) would take control of Abia in 2027.

The News Chronicle observed that Otti’s remarks are coming amid early political manoeuvrings ahead of the 2027 governorship race.

The Labour Party governor had in 2023 broken the over two-decade dominance of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, a victory many analysts described as a political earthquake in the Southeast.