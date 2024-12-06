if you can survive in Nigeria, you can survive anywhere- DAVIDO

Afrobeats superstar David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, isn’t just making waves with his music he’s also making bold statements about Nigeria’s future.

Appearing on the Elevate Africa Convos podcast, Davido highlighted what he believes is holding the nation back: leadership.

“Nigeria has all the potential in the world,” he said. “But I tell people, if you can survive in Nigeria, you can survive anywhere.”

His words resonate with many Nigerians who have faced the country’s challenges head-on, navigating an unpredictable economy, systemic inefficiencies, and limited opportunities.

Davido believes the solution lies in effective governance. “I just feel the only thing missing is the right leaders to guide us,” he added. “Once we get that right, I believe there’s nothing that can stop us.”

This isn’t the first time Davido has shared his thoughts on Nigeria.

In a recent podcast interview, he stirred debate after advising Americans to think twice before considering relocation to Africa, particularly Nigeria.

He didn’t sugarcoat the issues, describing the nation’s economy as being in “shambles.”

On The Morning Hustle podcast, the singer took his critique a step further, pointing out that Nigeria lacks true democracy.

For Davido, these challenges represent a call to action, emphasizing the need for reform and accountability.

Despite his concerns, Davido’s commentary reflects a deep-rooted hope for Nigeria’s potential. His message is clear; With the right leaders, the country can overcome its hurdles and shine on the global stage.

