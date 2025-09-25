If Nigerians Really Want Change, They Must Do Something About NASS –Isa El-Buba

Fiery Jos-based preacher, Prophet Isa El-Buba has challenged Nigerians to put credible people in the Senate and House of Assembly to bring positive changes to the country’s governance processes.

He made the remarks during an exclusive interview with Rudolf Okonkwo on 90MinutesAfrica.

The Borno state-born preacher explained that the country cannot get the desired change without a credible electoral process.

“If we want to see a changed Nigeria, then we have to do something about the National Assembly. That is the most corrupt place in Nigeria,” the General Overseer of El-Buba Outreach Ministries International (EBOMI) said.

“To get the right people in power, something has to be done about the electoral process in the country, which is the job of the National Assembly. So apart from sensitizing the people, we are also putting machinery in place to ensure that what needs to be done will be done.”

The charismatic prophet also reminded Nigerians that God would not send an angel to rescue the country because everything they needed to transform their nation had already been given to them.

“Read the history of the developed nations and you will see how men stood up to demand the changes that have made their countries what they are today. There are many people in Nigeria, including some politicians, who are desirous to see a better country. What we need to do is to pull our strengths together to be able to put the pressure that is required to achieve the desired change,” the Jos-based prophet said.

He emphasized the need for everyone with a genuine interest in a better future to come together to form a formidable force that will usher in the transformative leadership that the country needs.

The former Islamic fanatic turned Christian preacher said that although good leadership is essential for the nation’s progress, citizens should also learn to live above board.

He decried the high levels of greed and corruption in the polity.

“Changing Nigeria must begin with citizens’ transformation because the citizens have their own problems. The level of greed, corruption, and insincerity is alarming,” the philanthropist posited.

He accused many Nigerians of being good at criticizing but becoming like those they criticize once they are placed on the saddle.

“I saw things during the 2023 election among most of the people that call themselves Obedients. It was shocking to see that they were rotten, corrupt, and self-centered people. So this time I am telling the people to transform themselves first,” Prophet El-Buba said.

Prophet El-Buba, who converted to Christianity in 1982, also called on his fellow Fulani people to understand that they don’t have any right to occupy the lands and forests of others without their consent. He faulted those who argue that the Fulani herders can occupy any land as they move across the country.

“The Fulani have no right to just enter a community and occupy their lands. I am Fulani, and I am saying that we don’t have the right to occupy wherever we want. You have to get the consent of the locals before you settle on their land, not to force your way on them,” the philanthropist said.