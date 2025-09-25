BREAKING: It is Nigerians Against Promoters of Poverty and Insecurity- Atiku Roars, Meets ADC Stakeholders

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has declared that he is standing with Nigerians in the fight against political elites who, according to him, have entrenched poverty and insecurity in the country.

Atiku revealed this in statement made available to The News Chronicle while attending the stakeholders’ meeting of the Coalition African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Abuja.

See photos;

“It’s a meeting of the Nigerian people against the oligarchs who promote poverty and insecurity in the land,” he said.