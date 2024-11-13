If Ghana’s Eyes Shed Tears, Nigeria’s Nose Should Develop Rhinorrhea: A Lesson In Lifestyle Diseases

In the African proverbial context, it is said that when the eyes shed tears, the nose also develops rhinorrhea (running nose). This timeless proverb holds deeper implications beyond its literal meaning. It reflects the interconnectedness of communities, nations, and even continents. When one nation faces a health crisis, it is often a signal that neighboring countries should take heed. The recent report warning Ghanaians about the growing prevalence of non-communicable diseases such as heart conditions, diabetes, and hypertension should serve as a wake-up call not just for Ghana, but for Nigeria as well. If Ghanaians are facing this looming epidemic, Nigerians cannot afford to be complacent.

The reason for the foregoing view cannot be farfetched as Nigeria and Ghana are like Siamese twins, bound by shared histories, cultures, and mutual challenges that shape their destinies. Both nations have rich legacies rooted in the West African sub region, from their colonial experiences to their enduring love for vibrant music, arts, and diverse cuisines. Their people share linguistic ties, with Pidgin English serving as a bridge for communication across borders, while their political and economic trajectories often mirror each other. Whether it is grappling with economic reforms, tackling corruption, or fostering democracy, the struggles and triumphs of one often ripple into the other’s story, making their bond inseparable.

The deep connection between the two nations is further highlighted by their intertwined social dynamics, with citizens frequently migrating between the countries for education, business, and even cultural exchange. In sports, particularly football, the rivalry on the pitch only strengthens their camaraderie off it, creating a unique relationship that is both competitive and cooperative. As Nigeria and Ghana continue to navigate the complexities of modern governance and development, their shared experiences as “Siamese twins” will remain a testament to the strength of their historical and cultural ties.

However, beyond the camaraderie that exists between both countries, there is a grim health warning from Ghana of recent, and which is no doubt an alarming statistics. According to a recent health report from Ghana, a staggering “60% of adult deaths are attributed to heart-related diseases. Furthermore, “6.5% of these deaths are linked to diabetes”, while “19% are due to hypertension”. These figures are sobering, especially when one considers that they represent preventable causes of death, primarily tied to lifestyle choices.

As gathered from Ghana News Agency (GNA), in a news report titled, “Ghanaians warned against lifestyles that could lead to heart problems”, Prof. Martin Tamatey, a heart surgeon and acting director of the National Cardiothoracic Center at Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, has cautioned Ghanaians against adopting lifestyles that could lead to heart problem later in life.

Prof. Tamatey noted that not a few individuals over the age of 40 were increasingly reporting acquired heart diseases, in addition to the congenital cases seen at the hospital. He made the disclosure during a donation event in Accra by the Ghana Airports Company Limited to support needy patients in need of heart surgery.

For the sake of clarity, “Congenital heart disease refers to birth defects that affect the heart’s normal function, while acquired heart-disease, or cardiovascular disease (CVD) develops after birth due to factors such as infections and pressure on heart.

“According to 2024 data from the National Cardiothoracic Center at Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, CVD prevalence in Ghana ranges from 16 to 17 percent.

“The data also revealed that 60 percent of deaths among adults were due to heart-related diseases, with 6.5 percent of those deaths linked to diabetes and 19% of hypertension”.

The report highlights an urgent need for Ghanaians to adopt healthier lifestyles. However, the implications of this warning extend far beyond the borders of Ghana. For Nigeria, where similar lifestyle habits are prevalent, these alarming statistics should trigger concern and prompt action. With over 200 million people, Nigeria cannot afford to overlook such a warning. As an African giant, the nation should be leading by example, addressing the same lifestyle challenges that are now claiming lives in Ghana.

The proverb, “When the eyes shed tears, the nose also develops rhinorrhea,” speaks to the shared experiences of communities that are closely knit, whether by geography, culture, or shared socio-economic conditions. Nigeria and Ghana, two West African nations, are no strangers to the same challenges, poor healthcare infrastructure, limited access to medical resources, and an increasing shift toward unhealthy lifestyles driven by urbanization and economic pressures.

In recent years, the shift from traditional diets rich in natural, whole foods to processed, sugar-laden, and high-fat diets has contributed to a spike in lifestyle-related diseases in Africa. It is not just Ghanaians who are at risk; Nigerians are equally vulnerable. Fast food culture, sedentary lifestyles, and an over-reliance on imported, unhealthy food products are becoming the norm in major Nigerian cities like Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt.

The statistics from Ghana should be viewed as a mirror reflecting the reality Nigeria could soon face, or may already be facing. In Nigeria, non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and hypertension are on the rise. According to the World Health Organization, NCDs account for more than a quarter of all deaths in Nigeria, with heart disease and diabetes being significant contributors.

Lifestyle diseases are often dubbed “silent killers” because they develop gradually, with symptoms that are easy to ignore until it is too late. By the time many Nigerians seek medical attention, they are already at advanced stages of these conditions. For instance, hypertension, often called a “silent killer,” can remain undiagnosed for years due to a lack of regular health check-ups and awareness. Similarly, diabetes, if not properly managed, can lead to severe complications such as kidney failure, blindness, and even death.

Given the foregoing backdrop, it is expedient to ask, “What Can Nigeria Learn from Ghana’s Experience?” The answer to the foregoing question cannot be farfetched. This is as the warnings from Ghana should be seen as a lesson for Nigeria to be proactive in tackling its own emerging crisis. Ghana’s report underscores the importance of early intervention, lifestyle changes, and public health education. Nigeria can take proactive steps to prevent a similar health crisis.

In fact, the Nigerian government, in collaboration with non-governmental organizations, should launch nationwide awareness campaigns on the dangers of poor diets, smoking, alcohol consumption, and physical inactivity. These campaigns should be tailored to target both urban and rural populations.

In a similar vein, policies that promote healthy living should be prioritized. This could include incentives for businesses that provide healthy food options, as well as the creation of public spaces for exercise.

Also in a similar vein, free or subsidized health screenings for blood pressure, blood sugar, and cholesterol levels can help with early detection of lifestyle diseases. This can go a long way in reducing the number of preventable deaths.

Again, integrating health education into school curricula can instill lifelong habits in children, teaching them the importance of healthy eating, exercise, and regular check-ups.

Added to the foregoing is that Nigeria needs to invest in its healthcare infrastructure to manage the growing burden of NCDs. This includes training healthcare professionals, increasing access to diagnostic equipment, and improving the availability of essential medications.

If Nigeria does not take decisive action, it may face the same grim statistics that Ghana is currently grappling with. The warning is clear: lifestyle diseases are no longer problems confined to Western countries; they are becoming the leading cause of death in Africa. For a country like Nigeria, which already faces significant challenges in other areas, this is a burden it can ill afford.

The proverb about the eyes and nose is not just a metaphor but a reality in today’s interconnected world. If Ghana’s health statistics are raising alarms, Nigeria must take heed. The consequences of inaction will be dire, not just for the individuals affected but for the nation as a whole.

By taking proactive steps now, Nigeria can turn the tide against lifestyle diseases, ensuring a healthier future for its citizens. It is time for all Nigerians to embrace healthier lifestyles and for the government to take the lead in addressing the root causes of these preventable diseases. After all, when one neighbor’s house is on fire, it is only wise to protect your own.

