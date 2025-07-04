I Was Using a Mercedes Benz as a Student, I Bought My Rolls-Royce- Wike Boasts of Privileged Background

In a heated appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today monitored by The News Chronicle, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, reignited his long-standing rivalry with former Rivers State governor, Rotimi Amaechi, drawing sharp contrasts between their personal backgrounds.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with anchor Seun Okinbaloye, Wike dismissed any comparisons with his predecessor, declaring that they come from “completely different worlds.”

“I have a Rolls-Royce; nobody gave it to me. I bought it,” Wike said during the primetime broadcast. “As a student, I was using a Mercedes Benz. My father was a general manager for many companies.”

The comments appeared to be a direct jab at Amaechi, who has often positioned himself as a self-made political figure.

Wike’s remarks underscore the socio-economic divide between the two political heavyweights, both of whom have a storied and often adversarial relationship dating back to their days in Rivers State politics.

The interview, which quickly gained traction on social media, has reignited debates over privilege, political leadership, and the influence of background on public service.