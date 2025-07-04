Amaechi: I Will Resign If…-Wike Dares Tinubu to Release NDDC Audit Report

FCT Minister Nyesom Wike has called on President Bola Tinubu to make public the forensic audit report on the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), accusing the Buhari administration of suppressing it to shield those indicted.

In an interview with Channels Television’s Politics Today monitored by The News Chronicle, the former governor of Rivers State said;

“If the report doesn’t reveal that Rotimi Amaechi used his wife to collect N4 billion monthly from the NDDC under the guise of feeding Niger Delta women, I will resign as FCT Minister,” Wike declared.