“I Told Them”_ Burna Boy’s New Album

Burna boy is everything he thinks he is, the artist never fails to prove to the world that he is made for the music industry. His hardwork and dedication is second to none.

After releasing his sixth album, “Love, Damini,” Burna Boy is back in the spotlight. He wasted no time in announcing the tracklist for his recently released album, “I Told Them,” which was released today.

The album has 15 songs total, three of them doing well as it is “Sittin’ On Top Of The World” with 21 Savage, “Big 7,” and his remix of Byron Messia’s smash song “Talibans.”

Cole, Dave, and Seyi Vibez are other artists who have worked together.

The fourteenth song, “Thanks,” features J. Cole. On “Cheat On Me,” Dave adds some spice, while Seyi Vibez is brilliant on “Giza.”

The summer song “Last Last” and sold-out stadiums all over the world have contributed to Burna Boy’s phenomenal year.

In the music video for his most recent track, “Big 7,” RZA, Busta Rhymes, Junior Mafia, and actor Shameik Moore all made appearances.

The album is available on all streaming platforms