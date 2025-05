She shot,

A point-blank

The bullet force comes

It wants to pierce,

Into me,

Into the heart,

Leaving me lifeless

Speechless at all.

The bullet goes,

Like a flame

It reignites

Explodes

Makes noises,

Loud screams

To me,

I dare not stand.

The gun is seized,

It is a weapon

To use on the enemy

But sister am I,

Your enemy?

I don’t think

Only you think it,

And strike it.