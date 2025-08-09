I Know His Weaknesses- Amaechi Vows to Defeat Tinubu in 2027

In a bold political salvo, former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has declared he would defeat President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election if he secures the African Democratic Congress (ADC) ticket.

Speaking during a fiery X Spaces conversation, the former Rivers state governor claimed deep insider knowledge of Tinubu’s political playbook.

“I know Tinubu very well. I know his strengths. I know his weaknesses,” the former Rivers State governor said. “If allowed to fly the ADC flag, I will defeat Tinubu for sure.”

Amaechi, a founding member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), didn’t stop there. He distanced himself from electoral malpractice, throwing down the gauntlet to the political class.

“I challenge any politician, living or dead, to say I was part of rigging,” he declared. “Every time APC asked me to join election planning committees, I refused. I know what they discuss, I hear them. And if I get the ticket, I will reveal those things.”

The comments mark one of the strongest critiques yet from a high-profile insider, signaling potential cracks within the APC’s old guard.