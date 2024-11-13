I Had My Nanny Rape Me- Charly Boy

Charly Boy

Veteran Nigerian artist Charly Boy, also known as Charles Oputa, has described how his nanny sexually assaulted him.

 

This is what he said in an interview on Muvmnt Studio.

 

When Charly Boy was twelve years old, he was already going to brothels, recalling his childhood experiences of being molested and contracting sexually transmitted diseases.

 

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DCPP5YFudV2/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

 

He went on to say in a social media video that is currently circulating that he was enjoying it and didn’t feel abused at the time.

 

I had my nanny rape me. I didn’t feel sexually assaulted. The fact that I had no idea what the hell was going on made me love it. I had already developed gonorrhea at the age of twelve. I intended to visit all of the nearby brothels.

 

This revelation shows how far Charley Boy has come in healing and acceptance and fans are showing their support.

