I Begged Abacha Not To Kill Obasanjo- Gowon

Nigeria’s former military Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon has stated that it took his intervention for late General Sani Abacha not to execute former President Olusegun Obasanjo for alleged coup plot in 1995.

Gowon said this while speaking at the maiden edition of the Interdenominational Unity Christmas Carol and Praise Festival organised by the Plateau Government.

According to reports, Mr Obasanjo was arrested in 1995 by General Sani Abacha and convicted of being part of planned coup to overthrow his government.

Obasanjo, in spite of pleading not guilty to the coup, was sentenced to death where he spent three years in prison before he was freed in 1998 following the death of General Abacha on June 8 of that year.

While Gowon was the Special Guest of Honour at the event, Mr Obasanjo was the Guest of Honour, respectively.

“I wrote a letter to Abacha, I pleaded with him that God made him a leader to do good and not evil.

“I sent my wife with the letter in the middle of the night to Abacha in Abuja; I pleaded with him that such a thing should not happen.

“I’m glad that soon after that, things changed, and not only that Obasanjo left prison, he became our president in 1999.

“This is something that only prayers and sincerity can do; I’m happy that today myself and Obasanjo are here to celebrate the unity of Plateau,” Gowon added.

The elder state’s manalso lauded the Plateau state government for organising the carol, stressing that it would further unite the citizens of the state.

The head of state said that the state had gone through myriad of security challenges, hence the carol provided suitable avenue for the people to commune.

He extolled Governor Caleb Mutfwang for the many programmes aimed at promoting peaceful coexistence among the people.

