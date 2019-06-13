How Prayer Is Cardi B’s Secret To Success

One of the popular female rappers, Cardi B recently took to her Instagram stories and shared the secret to her success. According to her, she prays four times a day and anywhere she finds herself because prayer is her secret in life.

I know many of her fans would probably roll their eye. Like Cardi B of all people praying? But really, does it matter? The truth is that no matter who you are or what you are doing in life, everyone needs prayers.

Most times we tend to underestimate the power of our prayers. Aside the fact that prayers draws us closer to God, below are also some of the benefits of prayers;

Prayer helps improve our focus in life;

When we pray, our mind focuses on current challenges and situations in our life. It’s as if we run a list of things that bother or excite us and we share it with God.

When you say a good prayer, you basically tell yourself that something needs to happen. That way your focus in life is improved.

Prayers brings peace;

I don’t know about you but there is this awkward peace I feel whenever I pray and let out all my feelings to God. When we pray, we ask God to take ownership of our fears, worries, and problems. He lifts the burden off us, we stop being stressed and we experience peace again.

Prayer encourages gratitude;

The beauty of prayer is that it emphasizes an attitude of thankfulness. No matter if you pray out of desperation or satisfaction, you acknowledge that there is a God in heaven that is greater than you. That‘s why after we pray we can’t help but be thankful to God for gifting us with a life that has highs and lows which are both opportunities that can be shaped.

Without thanking God for all that he has done, how will you expect him to do more?

Prayers do a lot of wonders in our life and it’s something we should try and do everyday no matter how busy our schedule is. There is this song I love singing while I was a kid though. I will just drop the lyrics. It goes like this;

“Pray in the morning,

Pray in the noontime,

Pray in the night,

Never relent.

When you have prayed,

And nothing seems to happen,

Keep on praying,

You will soon receive”.

So, pray as often as you could. Even if you take out five seconds in your busy schedule and tell God, “Thank you for all you have done for me and all that you will still do in future”, it is still something.