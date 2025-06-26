How Nvidia’s Stock Surge Made Jensen Huang $5.5B Wealthier in a Day

Nvidia founder and AI revolution pioneer Jensen Huang saw his wealth swell by $5.5 billion in just one day.

His wealth swelled as Nvidia stocks hit fresh all-time highs, sending the chipmaker ahead of Microsoft to become the world’s most valuable listed company.

Nvidia shares increased 4.3 percent Wednesday, closing at $154.31 per share and testing a new intraday record of $154.43. The phenomenal leap boosted the company’s market value by nearly $150 billion, bumping Nvidia’s overall valuation to $3.75 trillion—the slight edge it now holds over Microsoft’s $3.6 trillion. Not only has the out-of-control growth upended the leaderboard of tech titans, but it has placed Nvidia firmly at the wheel of the global AI binge.

Huang co-founded Nvidia in 1993 and holds approximately 3% of the company’s outstanding shares. That is more than 859 million shares that gained $5 billion on Wednesday alone. With the gain, his net worth reached $134 billion, ranking him as the 10th richest person on Earth, according to Forbes. Notably, Huang has witnessed a net worth increase of more than $30 billion so far in 2025.

The rally in the stock was also fueled by Wall Street optimism. Ananda Baruah, one of the analysts to follow, issued a bullish report that further boosted investor sentiment. It now estimates that Nvidia’s valuation will reach the $6 trillion mark, a level that even the most optimistic earlier predictions had not previously attained.

Nvidia at the Heart of the AI Gold Rush

Behind this market frenzy lies Nvidia’s unchallenged reign over AI hardware. The firm’s high-end graphics processing units, or GPUs, serve as the foundation for artificial intelligence workloads. They drive everything from cloud computing equipment and autonomous cars to sophisticated language models, such as ChatGPT. Nvidia provides critical products to key customers, including Amazon, Google, and Microsoft, and forms an essential component of the AI supply chain.

While there has been some regulatory flux, most notably regarding U.S. limitations on the export of advanced chips, such as its H20 model, to China, investors have remained optimistic nonetheless. In April, Nvidia acknowledged that the restrictions may cost the company up to $5.5 billion in sales. However, Huang reassured investors during a May earnings call that while China’s market for cutting-edge AI chips is “essentially closed,” worldwide demand is strong and does not appear to be abating.

Huang is also strategically planning his wealth at 62. He has been selling chunks of his shares according to a predetermined trading plan. Disclosures to regulators indicate that he sold about 100,000 shares last week and plans to sell up to six million by the end of this year. Huang disposed of about $700 million of holdings last year in a similar fashion.

A New Chapter in Tech Leadership

Nvidia’s 11 percent rise this year is more than just a stock market tale. It is a reflection of how irreplaceable the company has become in the AI future of technology. With increasing investments in artificial intelligence being placed by businesses, governments, and consumers, Nvidia has everything to gain, and so does Jensen Huang.

With his firm now at the apex of global tech dominance and his personal wealth ballooning in lockstep, Huang is not only a CEO—he’s the face now of the revolutionary potential of the age of AI. And based on how the market received him, his ride is far from over.