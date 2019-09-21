How NSE 30 Companies Rank By Year-To-Date Return

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 20, 2019•

The NSE 30 (Nigerian Stock Exchange 30) is the price index that tracks the Top 30 companies in the NSE in terms of market capitalization and liquidity.

The companies are reviewed based on their closing balances at the end of trading session on Friday, September 20, 2019.

The Market Capitalization appreciated by 0.19% to close at N13.483 trillion.

The benchmark index (All Share Index) appreciated by 0.19% to close at 27,698.69 basis points. The Year-To-Date (YTD) return stands at -11.87%.

The Top 5 Trades (by volume) were:

TOP 5 TRADES

1. Nigerian Brew – 28,135,241

2. GTBank – 17,660,177

3. FBN Holdings – 15,962,498

4. UBA – 15,216,431

5. Zenith Bank – 14,549,676

TOP 5 DECLINERS

1. Cadbury: -70 kobo (-6.01%).

2. Zenith Bank: -30 kobo (-1.58%).

3. Dangote Flour: -25 kobo (-1.12%).

4. GTBank: -25 kobo (-0.85%).

5. Lafarge Africa: -25 kobo (-1.63%).

TOP 5 ADVANCERS

1. Nestle Nigeria: +N10.00 (+0.83%).

2. Stanbic IBTC Holdings: +N2.90 (+7.26%).

3. Nigerian Brew: +55 kobo (+1.06%).

4. Dangote Sugar Refinery: +50 kobo (+4.74%).

5. Flour Mills of Nigeria: +30 kobo (+2.19%).

*Summary of today’s Key Performance Indicators*

. All Share Index = 27,698.69 points.

. Number of Deals = 3,484

. Volume = 177,561,116

. Value = N5,924,603,252.33

. Market Capitalization = N13.483 trillion.

The market breadth (gainers/losers) of 1.125x for the day indicates that the number of buyers outpaced the number of sellers in the market today. At the end of day’s trading, 18 stocks advanced as against 16 stocks that declined.

The Bulls overpowered the Bears in the market today as NSE All Share Index appreciated by 0.19%. However, we advice our friends and allies to position themselves in stocks with good fundamentals and good dividend history, as we expect cheap stocks to move up to their intrinsic value in this second half of the year.

The performances of the NSE Top 30 Companies were as follows:

1. Dangote Flour Mills: +223.36% (N22.15).

2. Union Bank of Nigeria: +25.00% (N7.00).

3. Lafarge Africa: +21.29% (N15.10).

4. Sterling Bank: +14.74% (N2.18).

5. Access Bank: +8.09% (N7.35).

6. Stanbic IBTC Holdings: -10.64% (N42.85).

7. Fidelity Bank: -12.81% (N1.77).

8. Mobil (11 plc): -14.82% (N158.00).

9. Guaranty Trust Bank: -15.82% (N29.00).

10. Dangote Cement: -18.29% (N155.00).

11. Nestle Nigeria: -18.51% (N1,210.10).

12. Zenith Bank: -18.87% (N18.70).

13. Oando: -20.00% (N4.00).

14. Transcorp: -20.45% (N1.05).

15. United Bank for Africa: -20.78% (N6.10).

16. Unilever Nigeria: -21.62% (N29.00).

17. Nascon Allied Industries: -25.56% (N13.40).

18. Dangote Sugar Refinery: -27.54% (N11.05).

19. Okomu Oil Palm: -27.89% (N54.95).

20. Seplat Pet. Dev: -28.12% (N460.00).

21. FBN Holdings: -28.93% (N5.65).

22. Presco: -30.00% (N44.80).

23. Ecobank Transnational: -36.43% (N8.90).

24. Nigerian Breweries: -38.54% (N52.55).

25. Flour Mills Nigeria: -39.39% (N14.00).

26. PZ Cussons Nigeria: -41.74% (N7.05).

27. Forte Oil: -44.25% (N16.00).

28. Guinness Nigeria: -48.61% (N37.00).

29. Total Nigeria: -50.74% (N100.00).

30. International Breweries: -60.66% (N12.00).

