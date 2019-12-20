How NSE 30 Companies Rank By Year-To-Date Return

The NSE 30 (Nigerian Stock Exchange 30) is the price index that tracks the Top 30 companies in the NSE in terms of market capitalization and liquidity.

The companies are reviewed based on their closing balances at the end of the trading session on Thursday, December 19, 2019.

The investors lost N53.0 billion as Market Capitalization decreased to N12.8 trillion.

The benchmark index (All Share Index) depreciated 30bps to close at 26,584.45 points.

The year-to-date return loss settled at -15.4%.

The Top 3 Trades (by volume) were:

Access Bank: 147.7 million. Zenith Bank: 27.4 million. FCMB Group: 23.1 million.

The Top 3 Trades (by value) were:

Access Bank: N1.4 billion. GTBank: N639.9 million. Zenith Bank: N506.3 million.

Investor sentiment as measured by the market breadth (advance/decline ratio) increased to 1.3x from the 0.9x recorded yesterday, as 14 stocks advanced against 11 that declined.

We do expect a bearish performance to be sustained, as investors maintain a risk-off approach.

I advise my friends and allies to position themselves in stocks with good fundamentals and good dividend history, as we expect cheap stocks to move up to their intrinsic value in the last week of the year.

The performances of the NSE Top 30 Companies were as follows:

Dangote Flour Mills: Delisted Access Bank: +44.1% (N9.80). Union Bank of Nigeria: +21.4% (N6.80). Lafarge Africa: +11.6% (N13.90). Dangote Sugar Refinery: +8.5% (N16.55). Fidelity Bank: +8.4% (N2.20). Sterling Bank: +2.6% (N1.95). United Bank for Africa: -9.1% (N7.00). Nestle Nigeria �ddf3�ddec: -12.5% (N1,300.00). Guaranty Trust Bank: -12.9% (N30.00). Seplat Pet. Dev: -14.1% (N549.70). Flour Mills of Nigeria �ddf3�ddec: -16.5% (N19.30). FBN Holdings: -18.9% (N6.45). Zenith Bank: -19.7% (N18.50). 11 plc (Mobil): -20.3% (N147.90). Stanbic IBTC Holdings: -22.4% (N37.20). Oando: -24.8% (N3.76). Presco: -25.8% (N47.50). Transcorp: -25.8% (98 kobo). Dangote Cement: -26.2% (N140.00). Nascon Allied Industries: -26.4% (N13.25). Okomu Oil Palm: -27.8% (N55.00). Forte Oil: -34.1% (N18.10). Nigerian Breweries: -38.4% (N52.70). Total Nigeria �ddf3�ddec: -45.4% (N110.90). Unilever Nigeria �ddf3�ddec: -50.1% (N18.45). Ecobank Transnational: -50.4% (N6.95). PZ Cussons: -50.4% (N6.00). Guinness Nigeria �ddf3�ddec: -50.6% (N35.60). International Breweries: -66.4% (N9.40).

My name is Blakey Ijezie

Dated: Friday, December 20, 2019 @ 9:01 am•