How NSE 30 Companies Rank By Year-To-Date Return

The NSE 30 (Nigerian Stock Exchange 30) is the price index that tracks the Top 30 companies in the NSE in terms of market capitalization and liquidity.

The companies are reviewed based on their closing balances at the end of the trading session on Wednesday, December 18, 2019.

The investors gained N2.6 billion as Market Capitalization increased to N12.9 trillion.

The benchmark index (All Share Index) appreciated 2 bps to close at 26,665.73 points.

The year-to-date return loss settled to -15.2%.

The Top 3 Trades (by volume) were:

1. Access Bank: 64.2 million.

2. Zenith Bank: 31.0 million.

3. GTBank: 26.6 million.

The Top 3 Trades (by value) were:

1. GTBANK: N786.0 million.

2. Access Bank: N636.0 million.

3. Zenith Bank: N577.4 million.

Investor sentiment as measured by the market breadth (advance/decline ratio) plunged to 0.9x from 1.4x recorded yesterday, as 17 stocks advanced against 18 that declined.

We do expect the bullish performance to be sustained, as investors come back to take advantage of fundamentally sound low-cost stocks.

I advise my friends and allies to position themselves in stocks with good fundamentals and good dividend history, as we expect cheap stocks to move up to their intrinsic value in the last month of the year.

The performances of the NSE Top 30 Companies were as follows:

1. Dangote Flour Mills: Delisted

2. Access Bank: +45.6% (N9.90).

3. Union Bank of Nigeria: +21.4% (N6.80).

4. Lafarge Africa: +11.6% (N13.90).

5. Dangote Sugar Refinery: +8.5% (N16.55).

6. Sterling Bank: +4.2% (N1.98).

7. Fidelity Bank: +2.5% (N2.08).

8. United Bank for Africa: -8.4% (N7.05).

9. Nestle Nigeria �ddf3�ddec: -12.5% (N1,300.00).

10. Seplat Pet. Dev: -14.1% (N549.70).

11. Guaranty Trust Bank: -14.4% (N29.50).

12. Flour Mills of Nigeria �ddf3�ddec: -16.5% (N19.30).

13. FBN Holdings: -19.5% (N6.40).

14. Zenith Bank: -19.7% (N18.50).

15. 11 plc (Mobil): -20.3% (N147.90).

16. Stanbic IBTC Holdings: -22.8% (N37.00).

17. Presco: -25.8% (N47.50).

18. Oando: -26.0% (N3.70).

19. Dangote Cement: -26.2% (N140.00).

20. Nascon Allied Industries: -26.4% (N13.25).

21. Transcorp: -27.3% (96 kobo).

22. Okomu Oil Palm: -27.8% (N55.00).

23. Forte Oil: -34.1% (N18.10).

24. Nigerian Breweries: -38.4% (N52.70).

25. Total Nigeria �ddf3�ddec: -45.4% (N110.90).

26. Unilever Nigeria �ddf3�ddec: -50.1% (N18.45).

27. Ecobank Transnational: -50.4% (N6.95).

28. PZ Cussons: -50.4% (N6.00).

29. Guinness Nigeria �ddf3�ddec: -50.6% (N35.60).

30. International Breweries: -66.0% (N9.50).

•My name is Blakey Ijezie

B.Sc, FCA, FCTI, FIMC, CMC•

Founder & Managing Partner/CEO

Okwudili Ijezie & Co.

Chartered Accountants

….. since January 1994…

Blakey Gardens, Anthony Village

P. O. Box 1, Surulere, Lagos

Dated: Thursday, December 19, 2019, @ 8.52 am•