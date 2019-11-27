How Nse 30 Companies Rank By Year-To-Date Return

The NSE 30 (Nigerian Stock Exchange 30) is the price index that tracks the Top 30 companies in the NSE in terms of market capitalization and liquidity.

The companies are reviewed based on their closing balances at the end of trading session on Tuesday, November 26, 2019.

The Market Capitalization declined by N73.6 billion to close at N13.0 trillion.

The benchmark index (All Share Index) shed 56 bps to close at 26,883.33 basis points.

The year-to-date return loss worsened to -14.5%.

The Top 3 Trades (by volume) were:

UCAP – 24.8 million. Zenith Bank: – 24.1 million. Dangote Sugar: – 18.9 million.

The Top 3 Trades (by value) were:

GTBank: – N530.9 million. MTN Nigeria �ddf3�ddec: – N522.0 million. Zenith Bank: – N447.0 million.

The Bears �dc3b overpowered the Bulls in the market yesterday and the All Share Index (ASI) shed 56 bps to settle at 26,883.33 points.

Investor sentiment as measured by the market breadth (advance/decline ratio) weakened to 1.0x from 1.3x recorded in the previous session, as 17 stocks advanced against 10 laggards.

We do expect the bullish performance to be back shortly, albeit it may be short-lived, as investors come back to take advantage of fundamentally sound low-cost stocks. These would pave ways for price appreciation in the local bourse.

I advise my friends and allies to position themselves in stocks with good fundamentals and good dividend history, as we expect cheap stocks to move up to their intrinsic value in the last month of the year.

The performances of the NSE Top 30 Companies were as follows:

Dangote Flour Mills: +224.8% (N22.25). Access Bank: +36.8% (N9.30). Union Bank of Nigeria: +25.9% (N7.05). Lafarge Africa: +12.4% (N14.00). Sterling Bank: +5.3% (N2.00). Fidelity Bank: -1.5% (N2.00). Dangote Sugar Refinery: -4.3% (N14.60). United Bank for Africa: -8.4% (N7.05). Nestle Nigeria �ddf3�ddec: -12.5% (N1,299.90). FBN Holdings: -12.6% (N6.95). Guaranty Trust Bank: -13.5%

(N29.80).

Seplat Pet. Dev: -14.1% (N549.70). IBTC Stanbic Holdings: -16.4% (N40.10). 11 plc (Mobil): -20.3% (N147.90). Zenith Bank: -20.4% (N18.35). Flour Mills of Nigeria �ddf3�ddec: -21.2% (N18.20). Nascon Allied Industries: -22.2% (N14.00). Transcorp: -22.7% (N1.02). Oando: -23.0% (N3.85). Dangote Cement: -24.1% (N144.00). Forte Oil: -34.1% (N18.10). Okomu Oil Palm: -34.8% (N49.65). Nigerian Breweries: -40.5% (N50.90). Presco: -40.9% (N37.85). Total Nigeria �ddf3�ddec: -45.4% (N110.90). Ecobank Transnational: -50.0% (N7.00). Unilever Nigeria �ddf3�ddec: -55.9% (N16.30). PZ Cussons: -56.6% (N5.25). Guinness Nigeria �ddf3�ddec: -56.9% (N31.00). International Breweries: -66.4% (N9.40).

My name is Blakey Ijezie

B.Sc, FCA, FCTI, FIMC, CMC•

Founder & Managing Partner/CEO

Okwudili Ijezie & Co.

Chartered Accountants

… Since January 1994…

Blakey Gardens, Anthony Village

O. Box 1, Surulere, Lagos

Email: blakeyijezie@yahoo.com

Dated: Wednesday, November 27, 2019 @ 9:59 am•