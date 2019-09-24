How NSE 30 Companies Rank By Year-To-Date Return

Tuesday, September 24, 2019

The NSE 30 (Nigerian Stock Exchange 30) is the price index that tracks the Top 30 companies in the NSE in terms of market capitalization and liquidity.

The companies are reviewed based on their closing balances at the end of trading session on Tuesday, September 24, 2019.

The Market Capitalization depreciated by 1.08% to close at N13.315 trillion.

The benchmark index (All Share Index) depreciated by 1.08% to close at 27,352.24 basis points. The Year-To-Date (YTD) return stands at -12.98%.

The Top 5 Trades (by volume) were:

TOP 5 TRADES

1. Nigerian Brew – 37,277,782

2. Transcorp – 23,093,774

3. FBN Holdings – 13,342,767

4. UBA – 9,860,549

5. UAC Prop – 7,537,425

TOP 5 DECLINERS

1. Mobil (11): -N4.50 (-2.85%).

2. Stanbic: -N3.55 (-8.28%).

3. Cadbury: -N1.15 (-9.91%).

4. MTNN: -N1.00 (-0.71%).

5. Dangote Sugar: -70 kobo (-6.33%).

TOP 5 ADVANCERS

1. Nestle Nigeria: +N5.00 (+0.41%).

2. UAC Nigeria: +50 kobo (+6.99%).

3. NOF Microfinance Bank: +9 kobo (+7.96%).

4. ABC Transport: +3 kobo (+9.68%).

5. Jaiz Bank: +2 kobo (+4.65%).

*Summary of today’s Key Performance Indicators*

. All Share Index = 27,352.24 points.

. Number of Deals = 2,922

. Volume = 154,034,130

. Value = N2,825,188,112.16

. Market Capitalization = N13.315 trillion.

The market breadth (gainers/losers) of 0.22x for the day indicates that the number of sellers outpaced the number of buyers in the market today. At the end of day’s trading, 6 stocks advanced as against 28 stocks that declined.

The Bears overpowered the Bulls in the market today as NSE All Share Index depreciated by 1.08%. However, we advice our friends and allies to position themselves in stocks with good fundamentals and good dividend history, as we expect cheap stocks to move up to their intrinsic value in this second half of the year.

The performances of the NSE Top 30 Companies were as follows:

1. Dangote Flour Mills: +224.09% (N22.20).

2. Union Bank of Nigeria: +25.00% (N7.00).

3. Lafarge Africa: +20.48% (N15.00).

4. Sterling Bank: +5.79% (N2.01).

5. Access Bank: +0.74% (N6.85).

6. Fidelity Bank: -16.26% (N1.70).

7. Mobil (11 plc): -17.25% (N153.50).

8. Guaranty Trust Bank: -18.00% (N28.25).

9. Stanbic IBTC Holdings: -18.04% (N39.30).

10. Nestle Nigeria: -18.18% (N1,215.10).

11. Dangote Cement: -18.82% (N154.00).

12. Zenith Bank: -19.52% (N18.55).

13. Unilever Nigeria: -21.62% (N29.00).

14. United Bank for Africa: -22.08% (N6.00).

15. Transcorp: -23.48% (N1.01).

16. Oando: -24.00% (N3.80).

17. Nascon Allied Industries: -25.56% (N13.40).

18. Okomu Oil Palm: -27.89% (N54.95).

19. Seplat Pet. Dev: -28.12% (N460.00).

20. FBN Holdings: -32.08% (N5.40).

21. Dangote Sugar Refinery: -32.13% (N10.35).

22. Ecobank Transnational: -36.43% (N8.90).

23. Presco: -36.95% (N40.35).

24. Nigerian Breweries: -39.18% (N52.00).

25. Flour Mills Nigeria: -39.39% (N14.00).

26. Forte Oil: -40.94% (N16.95).

27. PZ Cussons Nigeria: -42.15% (N7.00).

28. Guinness Nigeria: -50.69% (N35.50).

29. Total Nigeria: -50.74% (N100.00).

30. International Breweries: -60.66% (N12.00).

