How Leadership Indolence Fuels Bloodshed in Benue State

Benue State was once known for its fertile valleys and vibrant agricultural life. Today, that landscape is stained with blood, villages razed, families torn apart, and countless lives reduced to mere statistics. And while the air is filled with the wails of the bereaved, an uneasy silence echoes from the seat of power, a silence made all the more deafening because it comes from a “man of God”.

The governor of Benue, Rev. Fr. Dr. Hyacinth Iormem Alia is not just a politician; he is a clergy, one who once stood before congregations preaching peace, mercy, and the sanctity of life. His sermons stirred hearts, and his prayers lifted souls. His ascent to power brought hope that perhaps, for the first time, moral clarity would guide political will.

But in the face of relentless bloodshed, his pulpit has grown cold, and his voice, once thunderous with scripture, has become a whisper drowned by gunfire. For years, Benue has found itself at the mercy of violent clashes, often framed as farmer-herder conflicts, yet increasingly taking the form of organized massacres.

Entire communities vanish overnight, crops burned and children are orphaned. Mass graves are dug hurriedly as survivors flee with haunted eyes and broken spirits. The cries of the land grow louder, begging for justice, for intervention, for leadership.

Benue has become a byword for unending violence. According to data from SBM Intelligence and Nigeria Security Tracker (NST), over 2,100 people were killed in violent attacks in Benue between 2020 and 2024, with more than 350 killed in the first quarter of 2025 alone.

By contrast, neighbouring Nasarawa and Kogi states recorded less than 150 fatalities each in the same quarter despite facing similar security threats. What distinguishes Benue is not just the violence, but the chronic absence of decisive leadership to stop it. IDP camps across the state, such as the one in Daudu and those scattered around Makurdi, are overflowing.

Over 1.8 million Benue citizens are internally displaced, living without access to clean water, healthcare, or meaningful education for their children. Further statistical record of unwarranted Killings under Governor Alia include Good Friday attacks (April 18–19, 2025), as suspected herdsmen attacked communities in Ukum and Logo LGAs, resulting in 56 bodies recovered (27 in Logo, 28 in Ukum), coordinated attacks in Ukum (April 22, 2025). A follow-up operation recovered a total death toll of at least 72, prompting the governor to declare a state of emergency. Also Aondona / Gwer West Assault (May 27, 2025), attack on Aondona village left at least 20 people dead, though police confirmed four, while local leaders claimed higher figures. A single assault in Yelewata (June14-15), claimed over 200 lives, displacing hundreds.

But the governor remains curiously indolent and at one time alleged that some attacks are “directed, planned and executed” by Abuja-based politicians, financed and supported by them. But it appears that the lips of the clergy governor is forming verses, not policies; his hands lifted in prayer, not in action.

Each new attack is met with a ritual of condemnation and condolence, but never the shield of governance nor the sword of justice. At the heart of this tragedy is a glaring leadership void. The present administration in Benue led by a man once seen as a beacon of moral authority—has consistently failed to provide security, robust intelligence response, or the political will to confront the killers.

While security agencies are often stretched thin, there has been no comprehensive state-wide security initiative, no community peacebuilding program, and no visible effort at fostering federal collaboration. Instead, each attack is met with the same tired response: condemnation, a visit to the bereaved, and a return to comfortable indifference.

Leadership, by its very essence, must be proactive. But in Benue, it has become ceremonial. The government reacts only after the ground has been soaked in blood and headlines cry out in alarm.

Take Plateau State for instance, where in response to recurring attacks, the state established a community peace and reconciliation council, bolstered vigilante training, and launched early warning alert systems in vulnerable areas.

Though not perfect, these interventions have seen a 20% reduction in rural attacks between 2023 and 2024. Meanwhile, Benue’s approach has remained one of prayer, platitude, and paralysis.

Even Zamfara State, long troubled by banditry has deployed localized intelligence networks, partnered with traditional rulers, and intensified security coordination. The result, a notable drop in attacks on rural markets and commuter roads, Benue, however, drifts rudderless.

Many in Benue feel betrayed. The pews that once brimmed with believers are now filled with doubt. “How can a man of God allow such suffering without righteous anger?” a displaced mother from Guma asks, clutching her only surviving child. “Is his silence holiness or helplessness?” It is a dangerous thing when faith begins to falter not just in God, but in those who claim to walk with Him. The clergy-governor’s inaction has become a spiritual crisis as much as a political one.

For some, it feels like sacrilege, for others, it is simply politics in priestly robes. Leadership, especially one cloaked in divinity, demands more than prayers. It demands courage, empathy, and justice.

When David faced Goliath, he did not hide behind Psalms, he acted. When Jesus saw the money changers defiling the temple, he did not pray them away, he overturned their tables. So what then is this holy silence? What is this refusal to confront the chaos? What is this pulpit that remains polished while altars across the state run red?

Every day the clergy governor delays action, the death toll rises. His silence gives impunity a sanctuary. His restraint becomes complicity. The moral authority he once carried is being eroded, not by critics, but by corpses.

The toll isn’t just in numbers, it’s in lives and livelihoods. Children no longer attend school. Farmers can no longer till their land. Women live in fear of night raids, and young people grow up in camps, robbed of hope.

Leadership indolence is not just a political failure it is a moral one. It sends a clear message: that lives lost in Guma, Logo, or Agatu are not valuable enough to warrant urgency. Worse still, the inaction emboldens the killers. Each time the government looks away, impunity gains strength. What message does it send when communities write desperate letters pleading for protection, and those letters go unanswered?

Benue needs more than prayers, it needs protection. It needs more than sermons, it needs strategy. The altar cannot stand if it is soaked in innocent blood.

With strong local coordination, investments in rural surveillance, early-response systems, and genuine political accountability, Benue could have stood as a model for how leadership defeats terror. Instead, it stands as a warning of what happens when leadership hides behind excuses.

A crisis of this magnitude requires more than sympathy it requires strategy. It demands more than press statements, it needs policy and performance. The people of Benue deserve a government that doesn’t just mourn with them but protects them.

History will not remember the eloquence of Governor Alia’s prayers or the softness of his speech. It will remember what he did or failed to do when his people cried out for help. And if he continues to look away, then he must accept the cruel irony: that while he preached salvation, his silence became their damnation.

As the blood of innocents continues to soak the soil of Benue, history will ask: Where was leadership? Why was nothing done? The answers will not come from the silence of empty offices or the soundbites of indifferent officials. They must come from a collective awakening both by the leaders entrusted with power and the people who must hold them accountable.

Until then, Benue bleeds—not just from bullets, but from betrayal.

Kalu Okoronkwo, a leadership and good governance advocate writes from Lagos and can be reached via kalu.okoronkwo@gmail.com