House of Reps Advances Bill Requiring University Degree for Local Government Chairmen

The House of Representatives has passed a bill for a second reading that proposes making a first-degree university qualification the minimum requirement for anyone running for local government chairman.

The bill, introduced by Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu and supported by eight other lawmakers, was among 42 bills reviewed during Wednesday’s session.

The proposed law aims to amend the constitution to improve the legal and administrative structure of local governments. Its main objectives are to strengthen local governance, ensure better service delivery, and promote transparency, accountability, and democracy at the grassroots level.

The proposed tenure for chairmen, vice-chairmen, and council members is four years, with a maximum of two terms.

Additionally, the bill outlines a process for removing a chairman or vice-chairman. If at least one-third of the local council members accuse the officeholder of serious misconduct in writing, an investigation will be launched.

This bill seeks to raise the standards for local government leadership and improve governance across Nigeria’s grassroots administrations.