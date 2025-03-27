Former Oyo Gov, Ajimobi Loses Eldest Daughter, Bisola

The first child of the immediate past governor of Oyo State, late Abiola Ajimobi, Bisola Ajimobi Kola-Daisi, is dead.

It was gathered that the 42 year old, who is married to Mr Kolapo Kola-Daisi died in the early hours of Thursday, March 27 in the United Kingdom.

Until her death, she was the Special Adviser to the Minister of Budget and Planning, Atiku Bagudu.

The Special Adviser to the former governor, Mr Bolaji Tunji confirmed the incident to newsmen in Ibadan on Thursday.

Tunji said, “Yes. It has been confirmed”.