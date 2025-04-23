Honeymooner, Cousins Among 26 Killed in Pahalgam Attack, Modi Vows Justice

A terror attack in the scenic town of Pahalgam in Indian-administered Kashmir has left 26 tourists dead and several others critically injured.

The assault was carried out by four unidentified gunmen armed with automatic weapons and unfolded at Baisaran meadow, approximately 5 km from Pahalgam town.

It is being described as one of the worst civilian massacres in the region in recent years.

The attack occurred on Tuesday afternoon, when gunmen suddenly emerged from nearby forests and began firing indiscriminately at a group of tourists.

Eyewitness accounts describe a harrowing scene of chaos and terror, as the attackers, some reportedly using code names Moosa, Yunus, and Asif, opened fire for 20 to 30 minutes, targeting men in particular.

“They were clearly sparing women and kept shooting at men, sometimes [with a] single shot and sometimes many bullets. It was like a storm,” one woman told AFP.

Among the deceased were a honeymooning groom, a businessman on vacation, and at least one local Muslim trader.

Survivors were forced to carry the wounded on horseback due to the lack of motor access to the meadow. Videos circulating online show civilians running for their lives, including one woman screaming for help as her husband lay gravely wounded.

Though the Indian government has not officially named the attackers, media reports suggest a group linked to Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba may be behind the attack.

A relatively obscure group, The Resistance Front (TRF), later claimed responsibility via social media, citing opposition to the alleged settlement of over 85,000 “outsiders” in the region as the motive for the massacre.

According to a PTI report, security forces have released sketches of three suspects identified from descriptions provided by survivors. They include Asif Fauji (alias Moosa), Suleman Shah (alias Yunus), and Abu Talha (alias Asif).

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was on an official visit to Saudi Arabia, immediately cut his trip short and returned to Delhi. Upon arrival, he convened a high-level Cabinet Committee on Security at his residence, which included senior ministers and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval.

“I strongly condemn this heinous act. The perpetrators of this bloodshed will not be spared. Justice will be delivered,” Modi said in a statement.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh pledged a “swift and appropriate response” to bring the perpetrators and planners to justice.

Meanwhile, widespread outrage has erupted across India, with celebrities, athletes, and citizens expressing their grief and condemnation.

“Words fail to express the sadness and anger at the treachery and inhumane act of violence that has occurred in Pahalgam,” wrote Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan on X (formerly Twitter). “In times like these, one can only turn to God and say a prayer for the families that suffered.”

Actress Alia Bhatt shared, “Every time something like this happens, it chips away at our shared humanity.” Actor Akshay Kumar and cricketers including Sachin Tendulkar, Shubman Gill, and Yuvraj Singh posted heartfelt messages of solidarity and sympathy.

“The affected families must be going through an unimaginable ordeal – India and the world stand united with them at this dark hour,” said Tendulkar.

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry also issued a strong statement condemning the Pahalgam killings and reaffirming its stance against “violence, extremism and targeting of civilians.”

“The Kingdom extends its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and the government and people of the Republic of India,” the ministry stated.

The attack is the deadliest assault on tourists in Kashmir in years. While the region has endured a decades-long insurgency, violence has typically been aimed at security forces. Past attacks include:

2000: Militants killed 32 during the Amarnath Yatra pilgrimage.

2001: A suicide bombing at Kashmir’s assembly complex killed 36.

2002: A blast killed 19.

2005: A car bomb killed 13.

Despite the ongoing conflict, tourist attacks remain rare, making Tuesday’s events particularly devastating.

Security operations are now underway across southern Kashmir to locate and capture the attackers.