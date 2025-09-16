Hilda Baci Breaks Guinness World Record with Largest Serving of Jollof Rice

Guinness World Records has officially recognized Nigerian chef Hilda Baci for cooking the largest serving of jollof rice.

In a statement shared on Instagram on Monday, the organization announced that Baci prepared 8,780 kilograms (19,356 pounds) of Nigerian-style jollof rice.

According to her, the process took nine hours of cooking, coordination, and teamwork.

The massive meal produced about 16,600 plates of jollof rice, using 1,200 kilograms of gas. Baci described the record-breaking effort as one “served with joy, love, and community.”

This latest achievement brings Baci back into the Guinness World Records, following her earlier cooking marathon that inspired widespread excitement across Africa.

She continues to use her talent to showcase Nigerian cuisine to the world and promote pride in African food culture