Hausa Community in Anambra disowns Media Reports pitching it against Soludo’s Reelection

The Hausa Community in Anambra State has dissociated itself from a statement credited to one Hussaini Haruna, who claimed that the community is opposed to the reelection bid of Governor Charles Soludo in the upcoming November 8, 2025, Anambra gubernatorial election.

This was made known by the Leader of the Hausa Community in Anambra State, Alhaji Iliyasu Yushau, Sarkin Hausawan Onitsha, in an exclusive interview with TNC correspondent on Friday.

Reacting to the publication titled “Hausa Community Rejects Soludo,” Alhaji Yushau described it as false and baseless.

He emphasized that the said self-acclaimed leader, Hussaini Haruna, is not recognized by the Hausa Community in Anambra State and should be dismissed as an agent of division.

Alhaji Iliyasu Yushau further reaffirmed the unwavering support of the Hausa Community in Anambra for the continuity of Governor Charles Soludo’s administration.

He stressed that the current administration has been inclusive and devoid of tribalism.

“The Arewa Community in Anambra is fully in support of Governor Soludo’s administration. We appreciate his commitment to security, road infrastructure, education, and the prudent management of Anambra’s resources,” he stated.

On his part, Alhaji Yushau Imam, General Co-ordinator of the Association of Northern Youth Resident in Anambra State, expressed deep disappointment over the development and unequivocally condemned the actions of Mr. Hussein, whom he described as unknown to the Hausa Community in Anambra State and lacking any recognized leadership status.

Alhaji Imam reaffirmed the unwavering solidarity of the northern youth residents with Soludo, commending his administration for fostering an inclusive and people-oriented government.

“We totally condemn and are disappointed with this development, because we’re not happy with Mr. Hussein. We don’t know him as our leader, and we have not had any meetings with him or discussed any political issues concerning the Anambra State governorship election.

“We are showing our solidarity to our working governor, Mr. Charles Chukwuma Soludo, because he has carried everybody along. No tribalism and inclusive government,” Alhaji Imam posited.