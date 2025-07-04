2027: Even If All Governors Join APC, Seyi Tinubu Heads INEC, Tinubu Will Be Defeated- Dalung

Former Sports Minister Solomon Dalung says no amount of political maneuvering will save President Bola Tinubu and the APC from defeat in 2027.

Speaking in an interview with News Central, monitored by The News Chronicle Dalung dismissed recent appointments and defections as futile:

“Even if all 36 governors join APC, Seyi Tinubu heads INEC, and his wife becomes Chief Justice, they’ll still lose.”

He accused the Tinubu administration of waging war on Nigerians through poverty, corruption, and injustice.

“The government has weaponised hunger and hardship while promoting impunity.”

Dalung urged citizens to unite under a rising political coalition to challenge the APC at the polls.

He added; “The battle line is drawn. It’s time to reposition and resist.”