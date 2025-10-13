spot_img
October 13, 2025

Gunmen Abduct PRNigeria Journalist Heading to Ilorin For Fellowship

News
— By: Hassan Haruna

PRNigeria Journalist Kidnapped on His Way to Ilorin for Fellowship Programme
A multimedia journalist with Image Merchants Promotion Limited (IMPR), publishers of PRNigeria and Economic Confidential, Salis Manaja, has been kidnapped by gunmen while travelling to Ilorin, Kwara State, for the company’s annual Young Communication Fellowship programme.
The incident reportedly happened on Saturday as Manaja was travelling from Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, to Ilorin for the event.
A colleague of the victim told Newsmen on Monday that the kidnappers had contacted his family and demanded a ransom, though the exact amount was not disclosed.
Manaja was declared missing after other IMPR staff members, led by Dahiru Lawal, arrived in Ilorin ahead of the fellowship. Several attempts to reach him failed as his phone became unreachable.
Details about the exact location of the abduction are still unclear.
The PRNigeria Young Communication Fellowship is an annual training programme held in Kano, Abuja, and Ilorin to build the capacity of young journalists and communicators.
Hassan Haruna
Hassan Haruna
