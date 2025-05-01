Guinness Nigeria Bounces Back with N6.7 Billion Profit in Nine Months

Guinness Nigeria Plc has recorded a major financial turnaround, reporting a profit after tax of N6.7 billion for the nine-month period ending March 31, 2025.

This performance marks a remarkable recovery from the N61.6 billion loss posted in the same period last year, showcasing the company’s successful strategic realignment and operational efficiency.

The beverage giant saw a massive 71.6% jump in revenue, rising from N220.3 billion in the prior year to N377.9 billion this year. This significant growth was propelled by improved pricing strategies, a more profitable product mix, and a rebound in consumer demand across key categories including malts, spirits, stouts, and ready-to-drink beverages.

Strong Financial and Operational Results

Guinness Nigeria’s gross profit climbed to N103.5 billion, representing a 53% increase, reflecting improved supply chain efficiency and the growing appeal of its premium product lineup. The company’s operating profit also rose by 32%, moving from N22.2 billion to N29.2 billion, as it benefited from cost control measures, productivity improvements, and smarter marketing spend.

Despite ongoing inflation and foreign exchange headwinds, the company successfully kept net finance costs under control, paving the way for its N6.7 billion net profit. This suggests that Guinness Nigeria has not only weathered the macroeconomic storm but is emerging stronger and more resilient.

Leadership Perspective: Focused and Forward-Looking

Chairman of the Board, Prof. Fabian Ajogwu, praised the performance, attributing it to the company’s deliberate strategic choices and operational discipline. He emphasized that this result is a reflection of strong governance, consistent execution, and the enduring support of stakeholders.

Similarly, Managing Director Girish Sharma highlighted how the company’s transformation agenda is paying off. According to him, Guinness Nigeria has bolstered its route-to-market efficiency, accelerated innovation, and embraced a more agile, data-driven culture that is now bearing fruit.

“As we approach our 75th year of operation in Nigeria, we remain focused on reinforcing our market leadership through consumer-centric strategies and digital transformation,” Sharma added.

Building on a Legacy of Excellence

Looking ahead, Guinness Nigeria plans to deepen its investments in talent development, stakeholder collaboration, and sustainability initiatives. The company aims to maintain its momentum into the final quarter of FY25 by leveraging a refreshed brand portfolio and optimized operations.

As a Total Beverage Alcohol (TBA) powerhouse in Nigeria, Guinness offers a wide variety of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks that resonate with diverse consumer preferences. Popular brands under its belt include Guinness Foreign Extra Stout, Malta Guinness, Orijin Bitters, Smirnoff Ice, Gordon’s Pink Berry, and several others.

The company has also continued to lead in responsible drinking advocacy and environmental sustainability. Its long-standing commitment to “grain-to-glass” sustainability, inclusion, and community impact has solidified its reputation as not just a market leader but also a socially responsible corporate citizen.

Guinness Nigeria’s latest results underscore its resilience and ability to adapt in a challenging economic environment. By staying agile, embracing innovation, and focusing on long-term value, the company has successfully repositioned itself for sustainable growth.

With renewed investor confidence and a firm grip on market dynamics, Guinness Nigeria is not only back in the black—it is poised to build an even stronger future in Nigeria’s competitive consumer goods landscape.