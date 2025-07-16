Group Pressures Diri To Revenge 2015 Injustice Done To Jonathan 

A coalition of political actors under the banner of the Concerned Bayelsa Stakeholders Forum (CBSF) has called on Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State to leave the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and pitch his tent with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking during a media engagement in Yenagoa, the convener of the forum, Mr. Wisdom Ikuli—who also serves as the governor’s Technical Adviser on Print Media—urged political leaders and citizens across the state to throw their weight behind the call for realignment with the Federal Government.

Ikuli explained that the CBSF is not politically biased and comprises members from across party lines, including individuals from non-indigenous communities.

He argued that Bayelsa urgently needs to reposition itself politically, accusing some key PDP figures of deliberately thwarting efforts by Bayelsa and the Ijaw ethnic group to clinch the presidency in 2015.

He also raised concerns that internal wrangling and pending legal battles within the PDP might be strategically weaponised to disqualify its candidates in future elections.

According to Ikuli, Bayelsa stands isolated as the last PDP stronghold in the South-South region—an enclave he claimed is now in the grip of a few political actors who may pose a threat to the state’s future electoral fortunes.

He revealed that CBSF would soon hit the streets of Yenagoa in daily rallies to press home their demand, calling Governor Diri’s defection “non-negotiable and sacrosanct.”

Referencing the wisdom of Ijaw elder statesmen such as Chiefs Dappa-Biriye and Melford Okilo, Ikuli noted that these leaders had long advocated political alignment with the federal centre as a strategy for driving development in the resource-rich but geographically remote region.

He recalled that under PDP’s national leadership, Bayelsa rose to prominence, producing both a Vice President and later a President in Dr. Goodluck Jonathan.

However, Ikuli expressed dismay that the Ijaw nation has since suffered political marginalisation, with no representation in key federal leadership roles such as the Presidency, Vice Presidency, or Service Chiefs.

“In spite of their population and contribution, Ijaws remain marginalised due to lack of alignment with the ruling party,” Ikuli lamented.

He argued that despite contributing more than 65% of Nigeria’s oil revenues, the Ijaw people have found themselves politically disempowered because they are not in sync with the federal political structure.

Ikuli stressed the importance of honouring Nigeria’s North-South power rotation agreement, noting that the South is expected to complete its eight-year tenure under the current administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He acknowledged President Tinubu’s effort to carry the Ijaw people along through several high-level appointments, citing Senator Heineken Lokpobiri as Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Chief Samuel Ogbuku as Managing Director of the NDDC, and Chief Ebitimi Amgbare as the head of the NDDBA.

He also mentioned Preye Aganaba’s appointment as an Executive Director at the South-South Development Commission as evidence of the administration’s inclusive approach.

Ikuli expressed gratitude to President Tinubu for greenlighting the federal government’s takeover of Phase Two of the Nembe-Brass Road—a major infrastructure project expected to connect Bayelsa directly to the Atlantic coast.

He described the development as a testament to the president’s goodwill toward the state and urged Governor Diri to reciprocate by joining forces with other APC governors from the South.

In his final remarks, Ikuli emphasized that aligning with the federal government is key to unlocking long-term projects like the Agge Deep Seaport, which he said would significantly boost Bayelsa’s economy and bring lasting prosperity to the region.