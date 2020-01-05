Gridlock on Anambra Roads as holiday makers depart after yuletide celebrations

With the coming of the first weekend of 2020, major roads in Anambra State over the weekend witnessed severe traffic congestion as holiday makers travel back to base.

Despite the heavy presence of men of the Federal Road Safety Corps, and other traffic management Agencies in Anambra State, the roads were still congested as commuters waited hours just to pass.

Among the congested areas visited by our correspondent SARS Awkuzu Junction, Nkwo Enugwu-Ukwu, Oye-Agu Abagana, Afor-Igwe Ogidi, Building Materials Market Ogidi Junction among others.

At SARS Awkuzu junction was a spectacular case where one of the dual carriageway recently reconstructed by the Federal Government was blocked, allegedly for passing in front of the SARS office.

Some motorists and travelers including Emma Onu, Nwanna Obi bemoaned the loss of man-hour due to the gridlock, blaming the development on government’s inability to fix the fast dilapidating roads across the state.

They noted that with the kind of mass return which the state usually experiences during Christmas, government should be proactive in ensuring that holiday makers are not subjected to such hardship by making the roads motorable and creating alternative routes to reduce the traffic on the major roads.

Reacting to the development, the FRSC Sector Commander in Anambra, Andrew Kumakpayi who spoke through the Public Relations Officer of the Command, Paschal Anigbo, said as at the time of filing this report, men of the Command were on top of the situation.

He however advised motorists to always be patient and maintain lane discipline, as most of such situations are as a result of some drivers’ impatience.