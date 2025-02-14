Governor Zulum Honored for Commitment to Disability Rights

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Lawyers with Disabilities Forum has honored Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno State with an Award of Excellence for his dedication to protecting the rights and welfare of persons with disabilities.

The award was presented at the end of the Forum’s Zonal Stakeholders Summit on Disability Inclusion, held in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, on Friday.

The summit, themed “The Criminality of Disability Discrimination: Evaluating the Preparedness of Law Enforcement Agencies and Relevant Stakeholders,” brought together key players in the criminal justice system to assess efforts to combat discrimination against persons with disabilities (PWDs).

Receiving the award on behalf of Governor Zulum, Borno State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Barr. Hauwa Abubakar, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to promoting disability inclusion and protecting the rights of PWDs.

“The Ministry of Justice will work closely with the NBA Lawyers with Disabilities Forum to advance disability inclusion and eliminate discrimination. Persons with disabilities deserve our full support, and we are committed to making a difference,” she stated.

Patience Etumudon, speaking on behalf of the Forum, expressed appreciation for the warm reception in Borno State and praised the government’s ongoing efforts to support people with disabilities. She noted that the summit allowed stakeholders to assess law enforcement agencies’ readiness to tackle disability discrimination.

The Forum expressed hope that Borno State’s initiatives would serve as a model for other leaders across Nigeria, encouraging them to prioritize the rights and well-being of persons with disabilities.

The summit was made possible with support from the Borno State Government, the Attorney General’s Office, the Nigerian Bar Association, and the NBA Maiduguri Branch.

A major highlight of the event was the official presentation of the Award of Excellence to Governor Zulum, received on his behalf by Attorney General Hauwa Abubakar.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...