October 18, 2025 - 12:20 PM

Governor Kefas Signs ₦143.4bn Supplementary Budget to Tackle Key Sector Needs

— By: Emmanuel Awari

The Taraba State Governor, Dr. Agbu Kefas, has signed into law the 2025 Supplementary Budget amounting to ₦143.42 billion, alongside a virement of ₦14.68 billion recently approved by the State House of Assembly.

 

The Implementation of the 2025 supplementary budget will be extended to 31st May 2026.

 

The supplementary budget is aimed at addressing urgent funding needs in critical sectors of the state, including security, infrastructure, and economic development, while also cushioning the impact of inflation and exchange rate pressures on ongoing projects.

 

According to the report of the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation, the additional funding will enable the state to respond to emerging economic and security challenges, realign spending with the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF), and accelerate strategic development projects.

 

With the new approval, Taraba’s total budget size for 2025 now stands at ₦574.8 billion, with capital expenditure accounting for 68.9% and recurrent spending 31.1%.

 

The Committee also urged the government to ensure transparency, accountability, and timely release of funds to achieve the intended results of the supplementary budget.

Previous article
Tiwa Savage and the Burden of Sharing a Husband
Next article
AMAA 2025: Burkina Faso’s Katanga and Nigeria’s Lisabi Lead the Nominations
Emmanuel Awari
Emmanuel Awari
