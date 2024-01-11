Gov. Zulum signs N358.7bn 2024 appropriation bill into law

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, has officially granted his approval to the budget for the fiscal year 2024.

This budget, totaling a substantial sum of N358,732,146,000.00, successfully passed through the legislative process and received the green light from the State House of Assembly.

The governor’s endorsement signifies the formal acceptance and endorsement of the financial plan, highlighting the collaborative efforts between the executive and legislative branches in shaping the economic trajectory of Borno State for the coming year.

This budget saw an adjustment of N18.1 billion, leading to a revised capital expenditure of over N208.4 billion and a revised recurrent expenditure of N150.4 billion.

The presentation of the revised appropriation bill was conducted by the Speaker of the Borno State House of Assembly, Abdulkarim Lawan, in the council chamber of the Government House in Maiduguri on Wednesday.

During the event, Governor Zulum urged the heads of agencies and members of the state executive council to strictly adhere to the provisions outlined in the appropriation bill when submitting their memos for approval.

He also praised the House of Assembly for its timely approval of the budget, emphasizing the importance of the process.

“We have to commend the leadership of the House of Assembly; we also have to commend the maturity of the house,” Governor Zulum stated.

Expressing optimism about the potential impact of the appropriation bill, Zulum highlighted its focus on delivering dividends of democracy to the people of Borno State, especially with the substantial capital expenditure allocation of N208.7 billion.

Earlier in the proceedings, the Speaker of the Borno State House of Assembly commended Governor Zulum for the high-quality projects implemented across the state over the last five years.

The speaker provided clarification, stating that the increase in the appropriation bill was intended to focus on crucial aspects that are important for the overall welfare of the people, aiming to address significant areas that play a vital role in enhancing the well-being of the community.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...