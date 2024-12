Nasarawa state Governor, Abdullahi Sule on Saturday morning visited the scene of the fire outbreak that engulfed a section of Masaka Market, Karu LGA.

The Governor, who sympathized with the victims over the sad incident, pledged the state government’s support for victims of the unfortunate event.

A fire outbreak on Friday night December 27 razed down several shops and destroyed goods worth millions of naira.

