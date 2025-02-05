Gov Sheriff’s Aide, Ossai Punches Senator Omo-Agege

Ossai Ovie Success, an aide to Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, has criticized Senator Ovie Omo-Agege for stating that Governor Oborevwori and his predecessor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, will never be allowed to join the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Success questioned Omo-Agege’s authority to make such a claim, insisting that the APC does not belong to him.

According to Success, Omo-Agege has lost control of the APC in Delta State and has been outdone by Governor Oborevwori’s achievements across the state. Success also claimed that Omo-Agege is not among the top 10 leaders in the Delta APC and that the party will never hand over its leadership to him due to his perceived role in destroying the party in the state.

Success further stated that even if Governor Oborevwori and Senator Okowa wanted to join the APC, Omo-Agege’s approval would not be required. He also debunked rumors that the two leaders plan to join the APC, saying that such claims have been repeatedly denied.

Success criticized Omo-Agege’s actions, suggesting that he is out of touch with reality and lacks the power to stop Governor Oborevwori and Senator Okowa from joining the APC if they so desired. He also claimed that the presidency is unhappy with Omo-Agege’s statement and that President Tinubu has refused to meet with him despite his efforts to lobby for a meeting.

Success predicted that Governor Oborevwori would win any election against Omo-Agege, even without campaigning, due to his grassroots appeal and credibility. He also emphasized that Governor Oborevwori has kept his campaign promises and has initiated projects in every local government area in the state.

The aide concluded by saying that Senator Omo-Agege’s actions demonstrate his priority on personal interests over serving the people of Delta State. He called on Omo-Agege to retract his statement and apologize to the people of Delta State.

Success’ statement is the latest development in the ongoing rivalry between Governor Oborevwori and Senator Omo-Agege. The two leaders have been at odds over various issues, including the leadership of the APC in Delta State.

Senator Omo-Agege’s declaration has sparked widespread criticism, with many questioning his authority to dictate who can or cannot join the APC. The incident has also highlighted the deep-seated divisions within the APC in Delta State.

The rivalry between Governor Oborevwori and Senator Omo-Agege is likely to continue, with both leaders vying for influence and control within the APC in Delta State. However, it remains to be seen how this rivalry will impact the people of Delta State and the state’s political landscape.

