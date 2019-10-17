Gov Obiano Sympathises With Victims of Onitsha Inferno, Sets up Panel

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State expresses sympathy to the families of a woman and a child burnt to death this afternoon in a truck accident in Onitsha. The fire also razed structures, including shops, on Upper Iweka Road, Onitsha.

The accident occurred when a tanker laden with premium motor spirit, popularly known as petrol, fell into a ditch and began to spill its contents. A ball of fire resulted from this incident and quickly spread.

Men of the Anambra State Fire Service arrived on the scene in good time with their new equipment. For some reason, however, they were unable to quench the inferno. The angry mob on the scene prevented other fire trucks, including one from neighbouring Asaba in Delta State, from getting to the scene.

Governor Obiano has directed owners of properties affected by the tragic accident, including shop owners, to report at the Conference Room of the Secretary to the State Government on Monday, October 21, 2019, see how the Anambra State Government can assist them.

A panel will be set up immediately to determine the cause of the accident, why the firemen could not put out the fire and how the condition of the victims can be ameliorated.

Governor Obiano and his family pray for the repose of the souls of the woman and child who died in the accident. The Anambra State Government will assist their families in their burials.

Signed

C. Don Adinuba

Commissioner for Information & Public Enlightenment