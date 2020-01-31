Gov Lalong reads riot act to traditional rulers

“From now henceforth, traditional and community leaders will be held responsible for any break down of law and order in their domain”. This warning was given by Gov. Simon Bako Lalong of Plateau State during the Coronation and Presentation of Staff of office to 3 traditional rulers at Shendam Mini Stadium in Shendam LGA of Plateau state.

The 3 traditional leaders upgraded and presented with the staff of office by the governor are their Royal Highnesses Miskoom David Isa Longban-Long Dorok, the second class staff of office, The Long Derteng, Miskoom Thomas Yunkwap with third class, and Long Jaktoe, Miskoom James Laankwap with the third-class staff of office.

While charging the traditional leaders to be accountable and display responsible leadership, the Governor charged them to see their coronation as a call to duty.

“It is your duty to sensitise, guide and educate your people, and you must ensure that the right values are upheld at all times, listen to the yearnings of your people on the creation of chiefdoms and districts rather than being sources of division.

“Let me remind you of the significant role that the traditional institution has been playing in sustaining our culture, heritage, values and common identity from generation to generation is a crucial task today than ever because of the rapid way the world is changing and its implications on the lives of people particularly at the grassroots”.

Concerned with the recent security challenges in the state, the governor charged the traditional leaders to see their role as a call to duty and bear in mind that they must assist in anticipating conflicts and preventing them using dialogue and quick intervention while also ensuring that criminals in their midst in whatever guises are exposed, apprehended and made to face the full wrath of the law.”