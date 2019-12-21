Gov Ishaku gives portfolio to 25 new Commissioners

A total of 25 new Commissioners have been formally sworn in as Commissioners in Taraba State with their designated portfolios.

In a ceremony held on Friday at the EXCO chambers of the Government House, Gov. Darius Ishaku advised the new appointees to see their appointment as a privilege to serve the state and to remember that they have responsibilities to ensure that their constituents don’t see them as self centred individuals. He also implored their constituents to allow the appointees to settle down into office and face the task of governance.

According to the list of Commissioners and their designations made available to our Correspondent showed that some ministries were split to accommodate certain exigencies while new ministries were established in line with Gov. Ishaku’s campaign promise.

The new ministries and their Commissioners are: Ministry of Power, with Dr Badina Garba as coordinating Commissioner, Ministry of Special Duties and Humanitarian Services with Taninga Binga as Commissioner. Solomon Elisha heads the Ministry of Budget and Planning while Adamu Ibrahim heads the Ministry of Transport and Aviation.

Others are: Ministry of Education (Tertiary)- Edward Baraya, Naphtali Habu Kefas- Poverty and Alleviation, Jesse Adi- Finance, Danjuma Anyeze Adamu- Information, Innocent Vakkai-Health, Gambo Ndafor- Lands and Survey, Yusuf Akirikwen-Water Resources, Sam B. Adda- Justice, Aliyu Dankaro-Housing, Joseph Obadiah Asseh- Culture and Tourism and Alexander M. Senlo- Rural Development.

To conclude the list are: Alhassan Hamman- Science and Technology, Bridget Twar- Social Development, David Ishaya- Agriculture, Johannes Jigem- Basic and Secondary Education, Yusuf Tanimu Njeke- Commerce, Trade and Industry, Ibrahim Lawan- Environment and Sanitation, Irimiya Hamman-Julde- Works, Sale Saad- Urban development, Ibrahim Adam Imam- Youth and Sports and Hauwa Kwenna- Women Affairs.