Gov Bello swears in New Commissioners •warns against tribal sentiments

The newly appointed commissioners in Kogi state have been warned to desist from any forms of tribalism and sectionalism in the discharge of their official duties and that whoever was caught in the act would be shown the way out.

Governor Yahaya Bello gave the warning while swearing-in commissioners at the Glass House of Lugard House, Lokoja on Wednesday.

Bello said the new commissioners were found worthy in learning and character, while those retained were worthy of a second chance.

He urged them to be accessible to the people both at constituencies and office.

“Reach out, be accessible, approachable and serve the people with humility,” he advised.

The new commissioners and their portfolios are:

1- Muhammed SANI IBRAHIM, SAN – Attorney General, and Commissioner for Justice

2- Asiru Asiwaju Idris – Finance, Budget and Economic Planning

3- Saka Haruna – Health

4- Abdulsalam Ozigi Deedat – Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs

5- Daniel Oneal Ejigbo – Rural Development

6- Abubakar Sadiq Ohere – Works and Housing

7- Kingsley Olorunfemi Fanwo – Information

8- David Apeh -Agriculture

9- Wemi Jones Ojo – Education, Science and Technology

10- Omofaiye Adewale – Environment

11- Isah Idachaba – Culture and Tourism

12- Joseph Baron Okwoli – Transportation

13- Gabriel Yunusa Olofu – Commerce and Industry

14- Fatima Kabir Buba – Women Affairs and Social Development

15- Abdulmumin Danga – Water Resources

16- Idris Musa – Youths and Sports Development

17- Abubakar Bashir Mohammed – Solid Minerals and Natural Resources

In the same vein, the Governor appointed Nasiru Ohiani as the Special Adviser on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Ohiani replaced Abdulmumin Okara as the SDGs boss.

The former Director-General Protocol, Dr Gabriel Ottah was redeployed as Special Adviser, Education, Science and Technology.