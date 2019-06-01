Google bans apps that facilitate sale of marijuana

Google is putting some new laws in place to ban app stores that facilitate the sale of marijuana or related products, as part of a change to its content policy.

Since the gradual loosening of marijuana laws in the US, a number of weed-based apps have sprung up on the Google Play store. The most well-known of which is Eaze, which is a medical marijuana delivery app.

According to a spokes person from Eaze, he stated, “Google’s decision is a disappointing development that only helps the illegal market thrive, but we are confident that Google, Apple and Facebook will eventually do the right thing.”

Google has mentioned that they are working with many of the developers to answer any technical questions and help them implement the changes without customer disruption.

Developers only need to move their shopping cart option outside the app to comply with the new policy, a Google spokesperson told Reuters.