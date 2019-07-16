Goodluck Jonathan pay Condolence Visit to Family of Pa Fasoranti

Former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan is at the home of Afenifere leader, Reuben Fasoranti to commiserate with him and his family over the killing of their daughter, Olufunke Olakunrin.

He was accompanied by some PDP chieftains including the Secretary to the Ondo state, Ifedayo Abegunde

Mrs. Funke Olakunrin, was killed last Friday by suspected gunmen along Benin-Sagamu expressway.

In a message of condolence on his social media handle, Jonathan described the killing of the daughter of Afenifere chairman as shocking and called on the authorities to bring the culprits to book.

The former President said: “My heart goes out to Chief Reuben Fasoranti and his entire family over the untimely death of his daughter, Mrs. Funke Olakunrin, at the hands of suspected gunmen.

“No one deserves to hear such news, not the least being Pa Fasoranti, a man that has given so much to Nigeria and asked so little. I am encouraged by the message from the Governor of Ondo state and his assurances that those behind this heinous and callous crime will be brought to book.

“Baba, may God comfort you and your family and grant you the fortitude to bear the loss, even as we pray that the Almighty returns peace to Nigeria. My family and I offer you our deepest solidarity now and always. We also extend our arm in love to Afenifere. You are not alone.”

Late Mrs Funke Olakunrin: daughter of Pa Fasoranti: killed by gunmen near Ore