Ghana’s General Elections, Lessons For Others

Nkrumah in his usual impeccable use of words with such calm precision became the motivation for Africa’s long move from the decolonisation era, and this generation of Ghanaians have carried on this enviable bequest – this time becoming a leading light in addressing Africa’s challenge of peaceful democratic transitions, by demonstrating this is possible, over and over again.

Self-evidently, today, the country has earned its pride of place in the global world order, and is celebrated as one of the models in the Global South, for economic stability, democratisation, and peaceful transitions. Undoubtedly, the West African country keeps strengthening her institutions and enacting enabling legislations that would ensure this legacy of peaceful transitions endure.

From the foregoing, it is crystal clear that the replica of America’s 2024 general elections in Ghana yesterday 7th of December was yet another landmark event in the black continent of Africa. The American 2024 presidential election which marks a historic and improbable comeback for Donald Trump, who left office in 2021 after failing to overturn the 2020 election results. The only difference is that as a sitting President, John Dramani Mahama did not attempt the Trump’s malady of 2020.

For the records, John Dramani Mahama (JDM), is set to return as Ghana’s president after his main rival accepted defeat, even though the electoral authorities are yet to announce the official results. It is said that true leaders lead the people towards abundance. The paragon of democracy, JDM remarked as follows:

“I seek the mandate of the people of Ghana once again, confident that together, we have the human and natural resources to build the Ghana we all want. I approach this quest with the humility, introspection, integrity and urgency of an experienced leader convinced that Ghana is headed in the wrong direction and must be rescued.” This is from a pure democrat in a great nation republic of Ghana in Africa where democracy is constantly on the downward trend.

The enviable records and lessons for the other troubled Nations of the continent of Africa particularly Nigeria, is its seamlessness unlike others. General elections were held in Ghana on 7 December 2024 to elect the president and members of Parliament. The next day 8 December 2024,Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, the ruling party’s presidential candidate, has conceded defeat in Ghana’s 2024 elections and congratulated former President John Mahama.

“Let me say that the data from our own internal collation of the election results indicate that former President John Dramani Mahama has won the presidential election decisively,” Mr Bawumia said

Furthermore, a few days before the election, the incumbent President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, stated: “I came to office as a result of a peaceful and credible election, and I want to go out through the same process,” Akufo-Addo told the ECOWAS Election Observation Mission, led by former Nigerian Vice President Mohammed Namadi Sambo, during a meeting at Jubilee House in Accra on 3rd December.

Far too often, people learn from their experiences that one of the reasons why our well deserved systemic change has continued to elude us is because of weak INSTITUTIONS, bad precedences, sentiments and not principles that guide our judgements and decisions.

In conclusion, I’d like to share with my readers a poignant, provocatively and profoundly incontrovertible fact as posited by Nana Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana. He said it is “incomprehensible” that Africa — a continent of 1.4 billion people — has no permanent voice in shaping decisions that affect global peace and security. “Yes, we are a continent rich in potentials and resilient in the face of adversity, but we have also been disadvantaged by a global system that has generally treated us as an afterthought,” he stressed, adding that the people of Africa are not asking for handouts. Rather, they are demanding opportunities in a new global architecture.”

Finally, I wish to dedicate this contribution about today’s events in Ghana to the evergreen memory of Ghana’s former President Jerry John Rawlings whose life and legacy continue to resonate deeply with Ghanaians. Known as a “man of the people” Rawlings is remembered for his steadfastness, dedication to Justice, Integrity, and the fight against corruption. His contributions to the Ghana’s political landscape are undeniable, and unprecedented. So, therefore, I wish to join millions of our compatriots across the globe in celebration of the events in Ghana, particularly the victory in pools of Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings who is the eldest daughter of JJR, a Member of Parliament for the Klottey-Korle Constituency and humanitarian.