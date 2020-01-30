Gbajabiamila orders amendment of constitution to recognize Amotekun, others

Speaker of the Nigerian House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has directed the Leader of the House, Hassan Ado Dogwa to bring a bill that will amend the 1999 constitution to recognize Amotekun and other similar security outfits in the country.

The Speaker stated this in his welcome address on Wednesday. In his speech, Gbajabiamila said that the emergence of Amotekun and similar security outfits were as a result of the manifestation gaps in the security architecture in the country.

The Amotekun security outfit launched by the governors of the 6 southwest states has caused controversy, especially between the Federal government through the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami and the governors of the southwest states over the legality of the group.

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu has also intervened, calling for the warring parties to reach a compromise on the impasse. The intervention of Mr. Tinubu Culminated into the meeting brokered by the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo between the governors and the Federal Government.

Gbajabiamila who is the Godson of Tinubu has now given the marching order for the House to commence constitutional amendment to give Amotekun the legal backing.

“Recently, the Governors of Lagos, Ogun, Osun, Ekiti, Oyo, and Ondo states took action to implement a regional security network to support the efforts of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) in preventing crime and protecting the lives and property of those our citizens who live, work and travel through these states. The establishment of Àmòtékùn, as the network is called, has met with commentary from across the country, both for and against. Too often, it has seemed to me that lost in these interactions is the hard, brutal and unavoidable fact that Àmòtékùn and other such state or zonal interventions that already quietly exist in other parts of the country are a desperate response to the vile manifestations of insecurity that trouble the lives of citizens, depriving them of the peace and security that gives life meaning.

“I do not know that Àmòtékùn or whatever iterations of it may follow represents the ultimate or perfect solution to the problem of insecurity in our country. Nobody does that. What I do know with absolute clarity and certainty is that the localized manifestations of insecurity across the different parts of our country call for unique and localized approaches that take those peculiarities into account. What I also know, is that whichever approach we seek, we are obligated to work within the limits imposed by the constitution to which we all swear allegiance. Above all else, I am certain in the knowledge that doing nothing is not an option. We have a responsibility as legislators to support the best efforts of those who act with the noble intent to protect our citizens.

“I, therefore, call on the Leader of the House of Representatives and the Minority Leader to take active steps to bring to the floor, appropriate amendments to the constitution that will ensure that these and other righteous interventions to protect the lives and property of our citizens are firmly in compliance with the laws of the land,” he said.

The Speaker also expressed grief over the death of Mr. Lawan Adimi, a senior member of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Adamawa State and Ropvil Dalep Daciya, a student from Plateau State who was both murdered by suspected Boko Haram Operatives.

“All people of conscience mourn the loss of a reverend and a senior member of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Adamawa State, Mr. Lawan Adimi, a good and honourable man, who through the church and in his personal capacity served the people of his community earning their reverence and our collective gratitude. In the midst of our mourning, our hearts were broken once more by the release of a video depicting the gruesome assassination of Mr. Ropvil Dalep Daciya, a student from Plateau State who was abducted by suspected Boko Haram terrorists on his way back to school at the University of Maiduguri,” he stated.

Meanwhile, a former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has reacted to statement by Minority leader the Nigeria Senate, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, calling for the resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Enyinnaya Abaribe in his contribution to the motion sponsored by the Senate leader, Yahaya Abdullahi on national security said, President Muhammadu Buhari, has been lying to Nigerians that Boko Haram has been defeated.

He explained that the APC government has been surviving on propaganda while Nigerians who elected them into power have been suffocating and under siege.

In reaction, Fani-Kayode on Twitter commended Senator Abaribe for his contribution adding that Buhari should bury his head in shame.

He said, ”I commend my friend, brother & in-law, Sen. Abaribe, for having the courage to call for the resignation of President Buhari.

”A President that refuses to protect his people from killer herdsmen & bloodthirsty terrorists ought to not only resign but also bury his head in shame.”