From KWAM 1 To KWAM 2: How Not To Run A Nation

It was George Orwell in his satirical allegorical novella, ‘Animal Farm’, first published in England on August 17, 1945, that wrote that “all animals are equal but that some are more equal than others”. The novella was a critique of the Russian Revolution and the Soviet Union under Stalin. The story follows a group of farm animals who overthrow their human farmer, hoping to create a society where all animals are equal. However, the pigs, being the most intelligent, gradually seize power, becoming as corrupt and oppressive as their former human rulers. The pigs, led by Napoleon, manipulate and exploit the other animals, ultimately creating a totalitarian regime. The novel highlights themes of power, corruption, deception, and the dangers of totalitarianism.

It seems Nigeria has also degenerated to that level, going by what took place in the country few days apart, but with the different treatments given to the issues by those in government.

Our Discourse last week was the shameful conduct of Nigerian Fuji star, Wasiu Ayinde Anifowose at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport in Abuja, where he wanted to stop a plane from taking off without him with his bare hands! Anifowose, also known as KWAM-1, was prevented from boarding a ValueJet flight to Lagos for refusing to comply with a simple aviation rule which prohibits having alcoholic beverages on board. KWAM-1, at the time of boarding, had with him, a gold flask, which the airline crew believed contained alcoholic beverage. When told that he could not board the flight with his flask without the content examined, he became rude and eventually poured the content on the flight Captain and other aviation staff.

When the door of the aircraft was shut on him and preparing for take-off, he stood in front of the aircraft on the tarmac, an action that annoyed the captain, who also taxied the aircraft like a molue – a reckless action that could have been fatal for the musician, who escaped by the whiskers by dodging the wing of the aircraft seconds before impact.

Although, KWAM-1 insisted that he had only water in the flask, he was slammed with a six-month suspension after being placed on a no-fly list by the NCAA. The license of the pilot and her first officer were also suspended, pending full investigation.

However, the noise from the incident was yet to die down when another airline passenger, Ms. Comfort Emmanson, became unruly on an Ibom Air flight from Uyo to Lagos.

Ms. Emmanson alongside other passengers on board the aircraft were told to switch off their phones as the plane was about to take off. But Comfort, from the account of a third-party passenger sitting close to her, informed the air hostess that her phone was already on flight mode and that the button to switch off the phone was no longer working. It was another passenger sitting beside her that eventually assisted her to switch off the phone. However, Comfort felt disrespected and complained bitterly to other passengers throughout the flight.

Upon landing in Lagos, the same purser prevented her from disembarking from the flight, apparently waiting for security agents to pick her up. Things soon degenerated as video footage of what transpired afterwards has since gone viral.

In the process of arresting Comfort, she was bundled out of the plane like a common criminal and in the process, her top was torn, exposing her private parts. She became unruly and attacked anyone within sight. She was later restrained, taken to court the following day, and thrown into Kirikiri prison by a Magistrate Court.

It was at this stage that many Nigerians lost their cool and took to social media to vent.

Comfort soon got another name -KWAM-2. The difference in the treatments given to the two cases by those in power infuriated many Nigerians. While KWAM-1, whose action on the tarmac in Abuja amounts to an act of terrorism was at home eating fried rice and chicken, KWAM-2 was languishing in Kirikiri, drinking garri with watery beans.

To add to her punishment, Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) also banned her from flying both local and international flights for life.

When the noise became unbearable, the federal government was left with no option than to order the immediate release of Comfort after the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), human rights groups, and prominent lawyers, including Femi Falana (SAN), took the government to the cleaners.

Festus Keyamo, Aviation Minister, somehow came up with a political solution to the whole crisis, a situation that got many Nigerians boiling. The Federal Government, in their bid to give a soft landing to their pal, KWAM-1, directed that his flight ban of six months be reduced to a one-month period. Keyamo, in his wisdom, felt that with KWAM-1 having publicly demonstrated penitence by apologising to the President and Nigerians, deserved pardon. He therefore pleaded with the NCAA to withdraw its criminal complaints earlier lodged with the Police against KWAM-1.

Again, in the case of Captain Oluranti Ogoyi and the co-pilot, First Officer Ivan Oloba of ValueJet, whose licenses were suspended, Keyamo directed that the NCAA should restore their licenses after a one-month ban after which they must undergo some mandatory professional re-appraisal. However, the most ridiculous was that FAAN should work with KWAM-1 with a view to engaging him as an Ambassador for proper airport security protocol going forward. What is the logic in appointing KWAM-1 as an Ambassador for proper airport conduct so soon after penalising him for disrupting a flight? This is one decision that is contradictory, and has the potential of damaging public trust in aviation governance.

It is shameful that the federal government, without allowing the Police to conclude their investigation and possibly file charges against KWAM-1 hastily accepted his apology and granted him pardon. Again, it is doubtful if the Federal Government considered the full implications of its handling of the case of KWAM-1. By this hypothetical action, the Tinubu administration has lost its moral right to arrest and prosecute any passenger who commits an offence at any of the nation’s airports. Since citizens have equal rights, obligations, and opportunities before the law, the federal government will, henceforth, be accused of subjecting any unruly passenger to discriminatory treatment on the ground that KWAM-1 was ‘pardoned’ without any criminal trial whatsoever. Excusing offenders on ground of ‘remorse’ risks encouraging impunity and undermining the strict standards that govern the aviation sector. If we do not maintain a zero-tolerance policy towards unruly behaviour, we risk creating a culture where passengers believe they can act recklessly without consequences. We are in a country where we do not follow rules and order, a Nation where discipline is grossly lacking and should be instilled. It is not proper for us to continue to forgive people on compassionate grounds. Nigeria is not being run on law and order, but on the whims of who and who are involved.

That is the beginning of a Banana Republic where anything goes. The message we are sending to the youths with this, is for them to make money at all cost, become an ‘influential’ member of the society, and they can get away with anything. After all, KWAM-1 did and has gotten away with it with more or less national honors.

Again, KWAM-2, escaped punishment because Nigerians felt that since KWAM-1 committed a more serious offence, why punish one and leave the other? Isn’t what is good for the goose good for the gander? Now, Comfort has been released from Kirikiri Prison after the federal government withdrew charges levelled against her in Court. The life ban placed on her has also been lifted, while AON, is also looking at the option of using Comfort, who has also ‘shown remorse’, as an ‘ambassador for good passenger conduct’. How low can we go again?

Why do we have laws that we won’t implement? Part 17.89 of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations, known as Nig. CARs 2023, stated that: ‘’any passenger who becomes unruly at the airport or on board an aircraft commits an offence. Again, section 17.89.1.2 gave a wider definition of the word ‘unruly’ as used in the above section as referring but not limited to the following acts: (b) Use of mobile phones and/or other communication/electronics gadgets on board an aircraft without the approval of the aircraft commander; (c) fighting or other disorderly conduct on board an aircraft or at the terminal building; (d) Any conduct/act constituting a nuisance to other passengers; (e) Disobedience of lawful instructions issued by the aircraft commander, flight crew, cabin attendants, check-in staff and/or security screening staff; (f) Any conduct that endangers or is likely to endanger the safety of flight operations.

Section 17.89.1.3 went on to state that: “where any passenger becomes unruly on board an aircraft or at the terminal building, the aircraft commander or airport authority shall take necessary measures including restraint where necessary: (a) to protect the safety of the aircraft, terminal building or of persons or property therein; or (b) to maintain good order and discipline on board or at the terminal building; and to enable him deliver such person to competent authorities.”

Against this background, many Nigerians are of the view that the minister’s action was not only shameful but damaging to the country’s image and reputation. They argue that the minister’s action showed that Nigeria is not following the rules of the International Civil Aviation Organisation, (ICAO), and the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

For spending 24 hours in jail, Nigerian men are also falling over themselves, offering mouth-watering deals to Comfort. Ossai Ovie Success, Senior Special Assistant on Media to the Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has announced a mouth-watering deal for her. In an Instagram post, Ossai said that he had secured a job in Delta State for Emmerson with a monthly salary of N500,000. The governor’s aide also promised to bankroll an all-expenses-paid trip to the state, including flight tickets, a five-star hotel stay, guided tours, and a ticket to the Delta Social Media Summit slated for August 28 in Asaba. According to him, the offer is meant to help Emmerson “unwind” after her prison ordeal. Francis Van-lare has also offered her a free trip to Doha in Qatar and Istanbul, Türkiye, with $100,000 as her basic travel allowance. It is quite ironic that many of those promising her heaven on earth are simply lusting after what they saw on her chest and are not really ready to help her.

But one man who will not sit down and allow the double standard slide, Public Interest advocate, Ayodele Ademiluyi, has instituted a N500 billion suit against the Federal Government, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, and several other parties at the Federal High Court in Lagos, accusing them of grossly violating the rule of law in the handling of KWAM-1 and KWAM-2 cases.

The case, marked FHC/L/CS/1632/25, names as respondents, the President of Nigeria, the Attorney-General of the Federation, Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo (SAN), NCAA, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, Ibom Air, ValueJet, the Nigerian Correctional Service, King Wasiu Ayinde, the Nigeria Police Force, the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, the state’s Attorney-General, and the Airline Operators of Nigeria. According to him, the dispute goes beyond the individuals involved, exposing deeper institutional weaknesses. The lawyer faulted the disparate treatments given to both cases, alleging that KWAM-1 faced no legal repercussions, while Emmerson was subjected to swift punitive action. Let’s wait and see how the case would pan out in Court.

However, nobody should be surprised if ICAO and IATA wield the big stick against us. They are looking at the shenanigans going on in our aviation industry. When they come here for an audit, the Minister and the President will not be there to answer the questions; it is the Director-General of the NCAA that will answer their queries.

See you next week.