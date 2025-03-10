Frankly Put, There Is No God’s Will In Natasha/Akpabio Saga

In recent days, Nigeria has been gripped by the allegations of sexual harassment surrounding the controversy between Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan and Senate President Godswill Akpabio. While the political and legal dimensions of this matter continue to unfold, it is disturbing to witness attempts by some individuals to paint this issue as a matter of God’s will or divine orchestration. This is nothing short of a travesty of truth and justice. Frankly put, there is no godliness in this saga, and no amount of religious misinterpretation should be used to excuse, justify, or cover up the evil that is sexual harassment.

Whenever sexual harassment is looked at through God’s eyes, it would become glaring that the Bible is unequivocal in its condemnation of any form of sexual abuse, exploitation, or harassment. The book of Habakkuk 2:15 declares: “Woe unto him that giveth his neighbour drink, that puttest thy bottle to him, and makest him drunken also, that thou mayest look on their nakedness!” This verse, while speaking of intoxication and exploitation, reflects the principle that God despises any act that takes advantage of another person, especially in a sexual manner.

Sexual harassment is not just a moral failing but a deep-seated sin. It is the antithesis of the love, dignity, and respect that God commands us to show one another. Ephesians 5:3 warns: “But among you there must not be even a hint of sexual immorality, or of any kind of impurity, or of greed, because these are improper for God’s holy people.” The idea that such a grievous act could be tied to God’s will is not only erroneous but also blasphemous. God does not endorse sin, nor does He partake in schemes of oppression and wickedness.

In fact, sexual harassment thrives in environments where power is abused. Whether in politics, business, or religious institutions, men and women who wield authority must understand that power is a responsibility, not a tool for coercion or exploitation. Jesus, the ultimate example of leadership, demonstrated that true power lies in service, not in lording over others for selfish gains. In Mark 10:42-45, Jesus cautions against abusive leadership, stating that “whoever wants to become great among you must be your servant.”

The allegations involving Akpabio, whether proven true or not, highlight a larger societal problem where those in power feel entitled to the bodies of the vulnerable. This sense of entitlement is an affront to the biblical principles of justice and righteousness. Micah 6:8 reminds us: “He has shown you, O man, what is good. And what does the Lord require of you? To act justly and to love mercy and to walk humbly with your God.” There is nothing just or merciful about subjecting another human being to unwanted sexual advances or harassment. Worse still, exhibiting such bestial behavior towards a married woman.

Given that silence in the face of evil is complicity, it is not a misnomer to opine that one of the most troubling aspects of sexual harassment cases, especially in Nigeria, is the tendency of society to either downplay the gravity of the offense or silence the victim. Many victims are shamed, threatened, or even ridiculed for speaking out. This culture of silence and victim-blaming is an insult to God’s justice. Proverbs 31:8-9 commands us: “Speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves, for the rights of all who are destitute. Speak up and judge fairly; defend the rights of the poor and needy.”

Instead of silencing victims, society should be at the forefront of demanding accountability. Jesus never tolerated the mistreatment of women. When the Pharisees brought a woman caught in adultery, ready to stone her, Jesus defended her and exposed the hypocrisy of her accusers (John 8:1-11). Today, many are quick to judge women who speak up against sexual harassment while turning a blind eye to the men who perpetrate these acts. This hypocrisy is a stain on our collective morality. Unashamedly enough, some women were allegedly hired to protest against her for speaking out about a challenge that is common to the womenfolk.

Sexual harassment is not just a matter of morality, it is also a matter of justice. God is a God of justice, and His word is filled with warnings against oppressors. Isaiah 10:1-2 declares: “Woe to those who make unjust laws, to those who issue oppressive decrees, to deprive the poor of their rights and withhold justice from the oppressed.” Those who abuse their power to harass and exploit others should know that they are not beyond divine judgment.

Governments, institutions, and society at large must take a stand against sexual harassment. It is not enough to have laws on paper; these laws must be enforced without bias. Those in power must be held accountable for their actions, and victims must be given the justice they deserve.

For the sake of clarity, the ongoing Natasha/Akpabio saga is not about politics, nor is it about personal vendettas. It is about righteousness versus unrighteousness, justice versus oppression. As people of faith, we cannot afford to twist God’s word to serve political interests. Psalm 11:7 states: “For the Lord is righteous, He loves justice; the upright will see His face.” If we claim to be followers of God, we must be on the side of truth, dignity, and justice.

There is nothing godly about sexual harassment. There is no divine justification for oppression. Those who attempt to cloak evil in religious language are deceiving themselves and others. God does not condone sin, and He will hold the perpetrators accountable.

As a society, we must cultivate a culture where men and women are respected, where power is exercised with humility, and where victims of harassment are protected rather than persecuted. Only then can we claim to be walking in alignment with God’s will.

Against the backdrop of the foregoing view, let it be clearly stated: there is no God’s will in the Natasha/Akpabio saga. There is only the will of men, some striving for righteousness, others succumbing to the depths of depravity. The choice before us is clear: do we stand with the oppressed, as Christ would, or do we enable the oppressors? The answer to this question will determine the moral fabric of our nation and our standing before God.

Let justice roll down like waters, and righteousness like a mighty stream (Amos 5:24).