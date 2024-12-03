How well will the journalists report about President Faye of Senegal respectfully asking France’s military to leave Senegal, by when? ‘Take your time, you are our masters, or face an ultimatum?’ The real story is there are two boys called Faye and Sonko, they are becoming teenagers on things the physical eyes can see, like the military, but they are yet to become men or even teenagers on what mental eyes can see, like the need for cannabis legalization to help Senegal+ more than France’s military leaving? The ok or good news is the ‘boy’ called Sonko reportedly said, ‘the days of Senegal jailing its youths over cannabis is over…’ Well, that is just called change of direction by choice or resort choice? It has nothing to do with the best route to take and the most ideal speed to reach a great destination? Like a boy toddler may crawl, use baby steps, etc; or a manly or semi-manly president like president Trump will take how many steps or fly within a week or months compared to Faye and Sonko, or the excuse oriented female party called democrats?

After that ‘brave’ declaration, it did not become ‘political suicide’ as cowardly presidential advisors claimed in different countries, but the God of Cannabis+ helped their party to win the parliament, to make it easier to make and change laws, not just use executive orders to free the people. Part of the problem is the politicians, but I think African Journalists may be a lot worse than they think and will the living among them repent? History and the angels of God are recording.

Journalists were part of the problem in creating and maintaining the bad cannabis laws and faulty mindsets of the public, but at what speed and percentage of journalists are repenting? If you happen to be among the best journalists, then can you defend the average or worse of journalists? The best are yet to invite me, but bad, ok, or good journalists may publish what percentage of my writings? There are the issues of coverage, debates, urgings, and even sponsoring private bills (laws) in some countries.

1. Coverage: I challenge present and future historians to study each major media house on their echoing of questionable studies against cannabis versus good studies? Here numbers matter, but how matters too. Many media houses ignore positive studies on where cannabis helps. Coverage will also include how often they invite questionable Imams, pastors, and even anti-marijuana leaning doctors to spread their lies and opinions with near zero challenge. Then contrast that with how they refuse to invite Generals, top cannabis Activists like me , on TFM, QTV, and other top TVs in Nigeria, Morocco, etc through video conferences. They will rather invite a loser who can barely speak to establish wrong notions and they cannot claim they have never heard about me or how I openly call for debates with anyone… When you allow the Imam+ to make silly claims, you should at least ask: ‘are you ready to debate Jarga kebba Gigo on TV’ and by when?

2. Debates: The importance of debates on things that affect millions of people is huge. Even after a direction is agreed upon, it helps to debate best routes and timing. When you invite people who will all likely agree on a matter, then you may be just fooling the gullible public. Then I hope God strengthens social media to complement or replace you with speed…

3. Urgings: When vivid hypocrisy is openly displayed, then turning a blind eye or failing to urge makes journalists complicit or partners in crime. Beyond Senegal, about ninety percent of all countries semi-legalized imported hemp for the elite, within a few months after Trump legalized hemp in the u.s. I want historians to document how even poor Senegal and the Gambia openly have hemp products in our supermarkets for years now, without changing the laws, but order no enforcement. We also have elite pharmacies openly selling hemp or cbd oil at rates the poor cannot afford. I bought a good 30ml CBD oil at D1750 ($20) at an elite pharmacy in kanifing (Gambia) about five years, then a bad 30ml CBD oil at D3000 ($60) because the good one was out and I was partly on a research mission. I make my own happy healing cannabis oil, which has high THC and I sell it for D1500 retail. The CBD oil sells like hot cakes in poor Gambia, because after visiting a few months after, the stock is out or low. The same reality exists in virtually every African country, so where I seemingly focus on terrible Senegalese journalists, do not think your journalists are any better. Urgings mean, Senegalese journalists were supposed to pressure Macky Sall, but will they repent on Faye and Sonko. Urging means your TV cameras and top journalists to take pictures if you may be denied video reporting. ‘Look at these hemp products, CBD oil, edibles, hemp cream for sports, etc may be a lot better than poisoning marabouts who may oppose cannabis’. However the questions include: Why should elite Senegalese support u.s farmers and deny poor senegalese the right to farm what God made? When we refuse to produce hemp+ in fear, but consume in greed and arrogance against the poor, God will react one day. Urgings mean making countless videos around the hypocrisy and sometimes juxtaposing where need be. When TFM and other Senegalese media houses show the arrest of poor folks over cannabis, that is the perfect time to run such videos and asked Macky or now Sonko and Faye: Bad Leopold Senghore did not just allow military from France, but he and countless African leaders cowardly and naively made bad laws through u.s and other colonial masters pressure… They made no research or confirmation. Bad Senghore rightly or wrongly allowed the selling of alcohol in a muslim country, but who can blame Senghore, ‘Sheik Anta Diops (johb/jobe’, and the journalists then for the present hypocrisy and indifferent to the poor? If we refuse on time and with enough vigor, future bad journalists may cry they fooled us, we never intended evil, or even call for reparations too late.

Urging even means attacking guilty citizens with ads: ‘I do not want my adult child to live in a country where cannabis is legalized, but if a visa to u.s or Canada comes along, then my prostitute mind will claim God’s help is here’? By listening to opponents and asking God, it is vivid that the anti cannabis folks are waiting for a shameful defeat. Make videos about marriage denial or acceptance dependance if the cannabis guy is rich or poor. Make videos of how the laws break families over fear of law, illusory honor or stigma, and why changing the laws is more feasible than telling the truthful to shut up or abstain from cannabis and urging in the spirit of ch.103.

4. Sponsoring of private bills is slightly more expensive than urgings, but journalists are in the perfect situation to educate how opposition parties and other groups can sponsor such bills. With the right education, the countless Senegalese in Canada, some u.s states, or even rich and poor Senegalese in Senegal will crowdfund to change the laws. There should be enough regulations through thinking and time will rectify where need be.

Speed matters: Sonko and Faye should quickly do it now for repentance demands speed. For the secular minds, by doing it now, you may attract investors and research engineers to your country. Build factories that will yield billions worth of hemp related products. Big Nigeria and small Gambia will order from Senegal to compete u.s, before our sissy presidents become men and legalize it like you. Then how many hemp engineers or factories will move from Senegal to the Gambia as an illusory wish? Gratitude matters! Barrow and his bad advisors will have to pay us reparations through God, by when? I cannot forgive those who threaten me with Jail, even boy or teenage Sonko knows jail is so hard that he does not want to send Senegalese youths to prison over a product he is yet to know the possible benefits and may presently oppose it at personal level like Trudeau of Canada. My very self, I once considered cannabis, because it did not help or harm me when I first tried it.

Since they are likely to fear debating a general like me, I want to educate you and willing journalists they may prefer to debate. Since the science-leaning folks now largely agree that there can be huge benefits through cannabis, I want to contain the religious folks with three points to remember.

1. Is cannabis closer to jahn^nahtuhl nah-hihm (Garden of bliss) as per ch.5:65 or Ghamrih (alcohol) as per the same chapter 5 and others? The worst of them will claim the root word includes ‘intoxicants’. Well, you tell them cannabis actually detoxifies from a health perspective. They will want the debate to be endlessly on this word as the one-eye folks they are, but you must insist on the debate rules to split the times judiciously.

2. Is Cannabis made by God or among the handy works of Satan you now legalized even in Saudi Arabia. You cannot legalize what is explicitly mentioned and criminalize what you claim is implicitly mentioned/included.

3. Even when the worst of them insist on winning the first two, ask them is everything forbidden in the Quhr-aahn punishable by man? Pork, alcohol, and many things are forbidden, but Prophet Muhhahm^mahd (pbuh) never punished the atheists or Jews+ over it. So let us legalize it through conscience and allow you to claim it is bad like or worse than alcohol in the spirit of ch.103.

When we build a mosque through hemp building, build an office and resort through hemp building, make hemp mats for prayers+, hemp clothing and hemp paper, etc then the money worshipping Senegalese will re-vote faye twice or then sonko twice? ‘Political suicide’ is a term cowards use to justify unjust laws, but cowards are also often greedy and will submit through the money door. Cowards can also be so arrogant to want to dictate the bodies of others, except women?

Back to speed, doing it now is not just about money. If you think through it right, God can help you through my type to get over 90% good regulations from the start. Then within the second year, we can study and adjust where need be. So by the next election, people will see enough achievements. Waiting will reduce you to the cowards and I believe God does not prefer the cowards, the greedy, or the arrogant.

So let the journalists repent, but you do your part on social media by sharing it and forwarding it to TVs around the world. Tell them to call me for a TV debate in Saudi Arabia, Nigeria, Senegal, or even the BBC of focus on Africa or hard talk? CNN fears me as sissy media and Fox news hate me as among the ones who are defeating the u.s? Well, God is doing the work, but we are the mediums, the visible teachers and soldiers. There is a verse (82:19) that says ‘one day, no soul will have power [to do evil] over any soul’… That day the sole power is to God, to punish or reward whom he wills through cannabis or xyz; so more important than legalization is for God to help us now and after legalization. That also means, one day , the bad cops in u.s , Senegal, Nigeria, etc will one day have no power to harm responsible cannabis users. Some say God cannot defeat black and Arab devils on legalizing cannabis, nor will he expose their hypocrisy on hemp products? Well, God you heard them before me, you know what they say in their cabinet meetings and whisper to themselves as ordinary citizens. God please show them you can swiftly defeat them, not just defeat them.

By Jarga kebba Gigo of the Gambia, ready for debates and teaching my students you may prefer. Share and publish if you may edit grammatical errors, since it is rough writing I never planned, but God still helps while I write.

